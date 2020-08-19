   
Dutroux Affair: father of one of the victims writes ‘the truth’ about the case
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 19 August, 2020
Latest News:
Dutroux Affair: father of one of the victims...
Belgian average of new coronavirus cases decreases for...
Brexit: round 7 of negotiations between EU and...
Erasmus College will open under code orange for...
‘Ronald Koeman will be the coach of FC...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 19 August 2020
    Dutroux Affair: father of one of the victims writes ‘the truth’ about the case
    Belgian average of new coronavirus cases decreases for third day in a row
    Brexit: round 7 of negotiations between EU and UK starts in Brussels
    Erasmus College will open under code orange for safety’s sake
    ‘Ronald Koeman will be the coach of FC Barcelona,’ says Barcelona president
    Israel’s new strategy in the coronavirus crisis
    Belgium bought one million ‘unreliable’ Covid-19 test kits
    Trump cancels US-China trade negotiations
    Belgium prepares for access to corona virus vaccines
    Only half of Belgians returning from red travel zones get tested
    Switzerland to tighten travel restrictions for Belgians
    Delphine Boël: ‘I was King Albert II’s dirty laundry’
    Coronavirus: what’s on the agenda for upcoming National Security Council?
    Countries led by women responded better to Covid-19, study confirms
    ‘Impossible to comment’ on Russian vaccine, Maggie De Block says
    North Koreans forced to give up pet dogs to supply restaurants
    Belgium in Brief: New Measures On Thursday?
    We need to prevent coronavirus ‘vaccine nationalism,’ says WHO
    Survey: Climate change ‘most pressing issue’ to Europeans
    Thousands support Brussels family fighting to remain in their ‘Tiny House’
    View more
    Share article:

    Dutroux Affair: father of one of the victims writes ‘the truth’ about the case

    Wednesday, 19 August 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The father of Eefje Lambrecks, who was kidnapped and murdered by Marc Dutroux, and his partner Els Schreurs have written a new book entitled: “Dossier Dutroux: la vérité” (Dutroux file: the truth).

    Lambrecks and Schreurs are still searching for the truth about what happened to the young girls kidnapped and killed by Dutroux.

    The couple were helped in their search by Jean-Pierre Adam, one of the principal investigators of the Neufchâteau cell.

    25 years ago, on Sunday 23 August, Eefje Lambrecks and An Marchal disappeared in Ostend and were only found one year and 12 days later.

    “The book came about because we still don’t know exactly what happened to the children. There are elements that have not been investigated and that do not correspond to the version known to everyone,” Schreurs explained on Tuesday.

    Related Articles

     

    The investigation suggested that Dutroux was a paedophile acting alone who had committed the facts simply to meet his needs. That point of view was not shared by the Lambrecks and other parents. “The official reading of all the documents does not provide answers to all these questions,” Schreurs pointed out.

    Lambrecks, for his part, believes that Dutroux was part of a larger international criminal network with ramifications in the Netherlands and Germany.

    There is, for example, the trail of a doctor who, shortly after the disappearance of Julie and Mélissa’s, two other Dutroux victims, saw a red Ford Fiesta at the scene of their disappearance. “He had written it in a letter and handed it over to the then gendarmerie in September. He had even given the first numbers and a first letter of the license plate. According to Liège investigators, this was not verifiable.”

    “The license plate was in the name of the wife of a person close to Dutroux, who was also present at the Hotel Brazil in Blankenberge. This therefore constitutes a link between the disappearance of Julie and Melissa and Dutroux and that of An and Eefje. If this point had been investigated, perhaps a lot of human suffering would have been spared,” added Schreurs.

    “We want to prove that concrete clues have not been examined. Senior investigator Jean-Pierre Adam has been involved (…) in the investigation, but has clearly been met with reluctance,” said Schreurs and Lambrecks, who have spent nine years searching for the truth.

    “In the book, we corroborate everything with statements and reports from the file,” they said.

    Marc Dutroux, Michelle Martin and their accomplice Michel Lelièvre had been condemned in June 2004 by the Court of Assizes of Arlon. Dutroux was sentenced to life imprisonment. As for Michelle Martin, who was sentenced to 30 years in prison, and Michel Lelièvre, who had been sentenced to 25 years, have been released in the meantime.

    Lambrecks and Schreurs’ book will be be available as of Friday.

    The Brussels Times