TUI Fly will operate special flights between Belgium and Morocco

TUI Fly will operate a series of special flights between Belgium and Morocco between 27 August and 10 September, the airline announces on Wednesday.

The airline has received authorisation from the Moroccan government to operate flights between Brussels South Charleroi Airport and Casablanca, Oujda and Al Hoceima, it said in a press release.

“These special flights will allow Moroccan citizens currently in Europe to return to their home country. Conversely, Moroccans with permanent residence in Europe will also be able to return to Belgium on the return flight,” the airline explained.

To be able to travel to and from Morocco, passengers will have to prove their dual nationality and comply with the entry requirements of the destination countries, TUI said.

All these flights will be operated in accordance with the health measures in force put in place by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the airline underlined.

The Brussels Times