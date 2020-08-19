   
TUI Fly will operate special flights between Belgium and Morocco
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 19 August, 2020
Latest News:
TUI Fly will operate special flights between Belgium...
Biden officially elected presidential candidate, Trump faces Russia...
Travellers who skip mandatory Covid-19 test face punishment...
Belgium in Brief: A Cautious Decline...
‘Cautious decline’ in coronavirus infections in Brussels, Crisis...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 19 August 2020
    TUI Fly will operate special flights between Belgium and Morocco
    Biden officially elected presidential candidate, Trump faces Russia scrutiny
    Travellers who skip mandatory Covid-19 test face punishment
    Belgium in Brief: A Cautious Decline
    ‘Cautious decline’ in coronavirus infections in Brussels, Crisis Centre says
    Mali’s president steps down after coup d’état
    Dutroux Affair: father of one of the victims writes ‘the truth’ about the case
    Belgian average of new coronavirus cases decreases for third day in a row
    EU and UK restart negotiations on post-Brexit relationship
    Erasmus College will open under code orange for safety’s sake
    ‘Ronald Koeman will be the coach of FC Barcelona,’ says Barcelona president
    Israel’s new strategy in the coronavirus crisis
    Belgium bought one million ‘unreliable’ Covid-19 test kits
    Trump cancels US-China trade negotiations
    Belgium prepares for access to corona virus vaccines
    Only half of Belgians returning from red travel zones get tested
    Switzerland to tighten travel restrictions for Belgians
    Delphine Boël: ‘I was King Albert II’s dirty laundry’
    Coronavirus: what’s on the agenda for upcoming National Security Council?
    Countries led by women responded better to Covid-19, study confirms
    View more
    Share article:

    TUI Fly will operate special flights between Belgium and Morocco

    Wednesday, 19 August 2020
    Credit: Belga

    TUI Fly will operate a series of special flights between Belgium and Morocco between 27 August and 10 September, the airline announces on Wednesday.

    The airline has received authorisation from the Moroccan government to operate flights between Brussels South Charleroi Airport and Casablanca, Oujda and Al Hoceima, it said in a press release.

    “These special flights will allow Moroccan citizens currently in Europe to return to their home country. Conversely, Moroccans with permanent residence in Europe will also be able to return to Belgium on the return flight,” the airline explained.

    Related Articles

     

    To be able to travel to and from Morocco, passengers will have to prove their dual nationality and comply with the entry requirements of the destination countries, TUI said.

    All these flights will be operated in accordance with the health measures in force put in place by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the airline underlined.

    The Brussels Times