   
Trump is 'cruel', 'a liar' and 'has no principles', sister says
Sunday, 23 August, 2020
    Sunday, 23 August 2020
    © Belga

    President of the United States Donald Trump is “cruel,” “a liar” and devoid of principles, his sister said in a series of secret recordings published on Saturday by the Washington Post.

    Maryanne Trump Barry made the comments while criticising the migration policy put in place by Trump, under which children have been separated from their parents at the border and sent to detention centres.

    “All he wants to do is appeal to his base,” Maryanne Trump commented during the recordings, which were obtained by the U.S. daily. “He has no principles. None,” she added.

    The recordings were done by the president’s niece, Mary Trump, who recently published a book denouncing the “toxic family” Trump came from.

    Robert Trump, the president’s younger brother who died last week, had tried in vain to get a court to block the publication of the book, some 950,000 copies of which were sold on the first day. The White House denounced it as lies.

    “It’s the phoniness of it all. It’s the phoniness and this cruelty. Donald is cruel,” Ms Trump Barry told her niece on the recordings.

    She also said the billionaire had cheated at university entrance exams, an allegation Mary Trump also reports in her book. “He got into the University of Pennsylvania because he had somebody take the exam,” Maryanne Trump Barry said, adding that she remembered the name of the person.

    Trump dismissed the comments in a statement issued following the Washington Post report. “Every day it’s something else, who cares?” he is quoted as saying by Washington Post and Newsweek.

    The Brussels Times