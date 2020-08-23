UEFA considers keeping single-leg format for future competitions...

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) is considering keeping the single-match knockout format it was forced to use this year for future competitions.

In an interview with Reuters news agency, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said the single-leg format often produced more exciting games.

UEFA was forced to adopt the new format to complete the Europa Champions League this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. All matches from the quarter-final phase upward were played in this way.

“We were forced to do it but, in the end, we see that we found out something new,” Ceferin said. “If one team scores, then the other has to score as soon as possible,” he explained. “If it is the two-legged system, then there is still time to win the next match.”

However, the single-leg format has disadvantages, particularly financial ones.

Rightsholders could say, for example, “’we suddenly have fewer matches.’ I think it’s better to revisit it when the coronavirus crisis will have ended,” the UEFA head said.

The formats of the UEFA Champions’ League and the Europa League have been set up to the 2024-2025 season. Discussions on modifying them are scheduled for later this year.



