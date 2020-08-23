   
Coronavirus: over 23.2 million confirmed infections worldwide
Sunday, 23 August, 2020
    Coronavirus: over 23.2 million confirmed infections worldwide

    Sunday, 23 August 2020
    © Belga

    At least 805,470 people have died worldwide from the results of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) since the World Health Organisation (WHO) Office in China reported the virus in late December, according to a tally done by AFP at 1:00 PM (Belgian time) on Sunday, based on official sources.

    Over 23,263,670 people have been officially diagnosed in 196 countries and territories since the start of the pandemic, according to AFP, which said at least 14,686,200 people are considered recovered.

    The number of diagnosed cases is just a fraction of the real number of infections, however, as some countries test only severe cases, others use the tests mainly for tracing, and many poor countries have only limited testing capacity.

    On Saturday, 5,728 additional deaths and 270,744 new infections were registered throughout the world.

    The highest numbers of Covid-19 deaths on Saturday were registered in the United States (1,087), India (912) and Brazil (892).

    The U.S. also tops the list of overall Covid-19 related deaths and infections, with 156,371 deceased people for 5,668,564 infections, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. At least 1,985,484 are viewed as having recovered in the USA.

    Other countries with high death tolls include Brazil, with 114,250 deaths for 3,582,362 cases; Mexico, 60,254 deaths (556,216 cases); India, 56,706 deaths (3,044,940 cases) and the United Kingdom, 41,423 deaths (324,601 cases).

    Among the worst affected countries, Belgium had the highest death rate per 100,000 inhabitants, 86, followed by Peru (83), Spain (62), the United Kingdom (61) and Italy (59).

    China, excluding Hong Kong and Macau, reported a total of 84,951 cases, including 12 new ones between Saturday and Sunday, with 4,634 deaths and 79,895 recoveries.

    Latin America and the Caribbean had 257,469 deaths for 6,669,915 cases; Europe 212,739 deaths for 3,701,241 cases; the United States and Canada, 185,477 deaths for 5,793,149 cases, Asia, 87,444 deaths (4,487,621 cases; the Middle East, 34,219 deaths for 1,400,745 cases), Africa, 27,584 deaths for 1,183,662 cases and Oceania 538 deaths for 27,342 cases.

    These figures were computed based on concrete data submitted to AFP’s offices by the competent national authorities, along with information from the WHO.

    Due to corrections made by authorities or delays in the publication of data, figures related to increases over the previous 24 hours may not exactly match those published one day before.

