   
Traces of poison found in blood of Russian opposition leader Navalny
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 24 August, 2020
Latest News:
Traces of poison found in blood of Russian...
Lufthansa wants Covid-19 test results from passengers who...
Researchers document first case of coronavirus re-infection...
Marc Van Ranst: ‘Brussels in European top ten...
Coronavirus plasma treatment ‘not without danger’, Belgian expert...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 24 August 2020
    Traces of poison found in blood of Russian opposition leader Navalny
    Lufthansa wants Covid-19 test results from passengers who can’t wear masks
    Researchers document first case of coronavirus re-infection
    Marc Van Ranst: ‘Brussels in European top ten for fastest-growing Covid-19 clusters’
    Coronavirus plasma treatment ‘not without danger’, Belgian expert says
    European Commission proposes €7.8 billion in coronavirus funds for Belgium
    Weather report: cold and wet week ahead for Belgium
    Belgium faces 400 new daily coronavirus cases when schools restart
    Two Belgians arrested in Spain suspected of being hitmen
    Two opposition leaders arrested in Belarus following mass protests
    Belgian couple stuck in Aruba for six months because of lockdown
    Fatal Charleroi arrest: ‘fascists have no place’ in police, airport minister says
    Coronavirus: Belgium will begin testing nursing home staff preventatively
    Belgium in Brief: What Happens When The Holidaymakers Return ?
    Covid-19 situation ‘still favourable’ in Belgian nursing homes despite recent outbreaks
    Belgium’s biggest swingers club closes after reopening for three days
    Coronavirus: drones fly over Brussels food market to ‘better identify’ offenders
    Three explosions in Antwerp may be related to drug gang conflict
    Marc Van Ranst threatened in Mechelen station
    Belgium’s ‘forgotten’ nightclub scene will demonstrate against coronavirus measures
    View more
    Share article:

    Traces of poison found in blood of Russian opposition leader Navalny

    Monday, 24 August 2020
    Credit: Belga

    German doctors have very probably found traces of poison in the blood of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, they say.

    Navalny fell ill on a flight to Moscow. His plane made an emergency landing and the opposition leader was taken to a hospital in Siberia. Doctors in the Siberian hospital refuted that he had been poisoned, alleging instead that he suffered from a metabolic disorder.

    While doctors first said he was too vulnerable to be transferred, Navalny was eventually taken to the Charité hospital in Berlin, Germany, where doctors have been running tests, with signs currently pointing towards poisoning.

    Related Articles

     

    “The specific substance involved remains unknown, and a further series of comprehensive testing has been initiated,” the Charité hospital said.

    “The effect of the poison – namely, the inhibition of cholinesterase in the body – was confirmed by multiple tests in independent laboratories,” they added. Cholinesterase is an enzyme that influences the functioning of the nervous system.

    “We are talking about a patient who has most probably been the victim of a poison attack,” said the spokesman for the German Government, Steffen Seibert. “The suspicion is not that Navalny poisoned himself, but that someone poisoned him. The German Government is taking this suspicion very seriously.”

    “The outcome of the disease is uncertain,” said the doctors in Germany, and “particularly as regards the nervous system, consequences cannot be ruled out at this stage.”

    That said, “while his condition is serious, it is not currently life-threatening,” according to the doctors.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times