Germany extends temporary unemployment system until the end of 2021
Wednesday, 26 August 2020
Credit: Pixabay
The German government has reached an agreement to maintain the temporary unemployment system, set up during the Covid-19 pandemic, until the end of 2021, Belga News Agency reports.
This extension will cost €10 billion, according to German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz.
The agreement provides for the authorities to pay part of the wages to help companies affected by the coronavirus crisis and thus avoid redundancies. The extension will apply to companies that have introduced the system by 31 December 2020, Zeit Online reported.