   
Antarctica’s ice shelves under threat
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 29 August, 2020
Latest News:
Messi looking to join Manchester City...
Another grenade found in Antwerp neighbourhood...
Antarctica’s ice shelves under threat...
UN wants more women in peacekeeping...
Fatal arrest at Charleroi Airport: minister to tell...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 29 August 2020
    Messi looking to join Manchester City
    Another grenade found in Antwerp neighbourhood
    Antarctica’s ice shelves under threat
    UN wants more women in peacekeeping
    Fatal arrest at Charleroi Airport: minister to tell his side of the story
    Belgian police track and trace fake corona news
    RTBF sacks whistle-blower who revealed CEO’s salary
    Coronavirus: Almost 50,000 people returned to Belgium from red zones in August
    Belgium’s daily average of new coronavirus cases falls to 445
    Social distance in cultural events reduced to one metre
    ‘Confused’ Belgian mother arrested for killing her new-born
    Social distancing rules ‘based on outdated science’, study suggests
    Mandatory face masks for primary school children ‘not a good idea’
    Belgian man sentenced for spitting on people in supermarket
    ‘Challenge’ for Belgium as it reopens school amid pandemic
    ‘Poisoned’ Russian opposition leader Navalny no longer in critical condition
    Nearly 1 in 2 Belgian businesses fear bankruptcy
    Rescue ship financed by artist Banksy saves 89 migrants
    New Child Focus app recruits public help with missing children
    Slovakia to require Belgians to quarantine upon arrival
    View more
    Share article:

    Antarctica’s ice shelves under threat

    Saturday, 29 August 2020
    © Belga

    Global warming threatens over half of the ice shelves supporting Antartica’s glaciers, a study published in Nature magazine notes, amid increased warnings of accelerated ice melt in polar zones.

    Using artificial intelligence systems to analyse satellite data, the researchers mapped fractures on the surfaces of the floating ice shelves around Antartica, which act as pillars, contributing to the stability of the main ice sheet that rests on land.

    The researchers then calculated the fragility of the fractures to the incursion of water coming from the melting of ice upstream and concluded that 50% to 70% of them could split. Water is denser and thus heavier than ice, at equal volumes, and exerts various types of pressure on it.

    When an ice shelf collapses, the glaciers it helps to retain can, in turn, be submerged in the ocean, dangerously increasing sea levels.

    Most ice shelves are stable and frozen all year round, but this type of phenomenon has already been observed. Parts of the Larsen shelf, at the tip of the Antarctic peninsula, disintegrated in this way in 1995 and 2002.

    The authors of the study noted that predictions regarding the melting of Antarctic ice suggest that the resulting accumulation of water could spread to many vulnerable zones in future global warming scenarios.

    They note, in particular, that Pine and Thwaites Island glaciers in the west of Antarctica have a combined area greater than that of Germany.

    The warming of the ocean temperature also weakens the ice shelves from underneath.

    “The ice shelves – that’s the weak spot, where the atmosphere, the ice and ocean interact,” noted the study’s co-author, Jonathan Kingslake, a glaciologist at Columbia University in the United States. “If they fill up with meltwater, things can happen very quickly after that, and there could be major consequences for sea levels.”

    A team of British researchers also found, in a pre-published study – therefore not yet reviewed and approved by other specialists – that the Earth lost 28,000 gigatonnes (billions of tonnes) of ice between 1994 and 2017. This is less than 0.1% of the world’s ice, but enough to increase global sea levels by 35 mm.

    According to climate experts at the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), sea levels increased by 15 cm in the 20th Century. As a result, by 2050 over a billion persons will be living in coastal areas particularly vulnerable to floods or extreme weather events.

    The Brussels Times