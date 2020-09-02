   
Thousands of protesters demand resignation of Bulgarian government
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 02 September, 2020
Latest News:
Thousands of protesters demand resignation of Bulgarian government...
Swedish parents lock up kids for months for...
Fatal Charleroi arrest: widow accuses Belgian officials of...
KU Leuven named best University in Belgium, 45th...
Increasing number of Brussels red-zone travellers get tested...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 02 September 2020
    Thousands of protesters demand resignation of Bulgarian government
    Swedish parents lock up kids for months for fear of coronavirus
    Fatal Charleroi arrest: widow accuses Belgian officials of ‘cover up’
    KU Leuven named best University in Belgium, 45th in the World
    Increasing number of Brussels red-zone travellers get tested
    Reuzegom: what happened during Belgium’s deadly student hazing?
    Summer youth camps were mostly spared from coronavirus
    Smurfs fresco at Brussels central station collapses
    Cross-border couples call on Belgium to relax ‘discriminatory’ rules
    Flemish contact tracers will start calling red zone returnees from Friday
    Belgium in Brief: Belgium Delivers On 12 Free Train Rides
    Scotland announces plans for new independence referendum
    Women Bike the City: new fresco seeks to boost female cycling in Brussels
    Crisis Centre: tips to avoid coronavirus this school year
    Charleroi arrest: images surfaced on day of fatal incident
    Belgian average continues to decrease, 438 new coronavirus cases per day
    Marc Van Ranst absent from revamped coronavirus expert group
    Travel bosses call for regionalised quarantines to encourage UK travel
    Belgium asks Germany and the Netherlands to review measures for travellers from Antwerp
    A majority of Brussels pupils present on first day of school
    View more
    Share article:

    Thousands of protesters demand resignation of Bulgarian government

    Wednesday, 02 September 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Thousands of protesters in Sofia, Bulgaria, gathered outside Parliament on the day of the first autumn session to call for the resignation of the government.

    Protests started in July as prime minister Boyko Borissov and chief prosecutor Ivan Geshev were accused of willingly and knowingly delaying investigations on corrupt officials and the nature of their relationships with the elite.

    The protest started at 8:00 AM and was still ongoing 11 hours later.

    Activists threw eggs, apples, tomatoes and fake 500 euro notes and tried to enter the building. They were stopped by a cordon of policemen, who were then pelted with stones and bottles. Tear gas was used by both police and protesters.

    Related Articles

     

    The protesters have the support of President Rumen Radev, who today, in his speech to parliamentarians, once again demanded Borissov’s resignation.

    Borissov, however, made it clear that he does not want to resign and wants to continue with his government.

    On 14 August, Borissov in a televised address proposed a change of constitution instead of his resignation. In the meantime, the ruling party has gathered enough signatures by MP to bring the new constitution before a Grand National Assembly.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times