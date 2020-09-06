   
Coronavirus gains ground in seven French departments
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 06 September, 2020
Latest News:
Vigil for the undocumented held in Brussels...
Coronavirus gains ground in seven French departments...
Over half of Belgium’s U17 football squad has...
Belarus: thousands of women protest against Lukashenko...
King Leopold III’s Bugatti sells for a record...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 06 September 2020
    Vigil for the undocumented held in Brussels
    Coronavirus gains ground in seven French departments
    Over half of Belgium’s U17 football squad has coronavirus
    Belarus: thousands of women protest against Lukashenko
    King Leopold III’s Bugatti sells for a record €10.7 million
    Six Portuguese youths bring 33 nations to court over climate
    Brussels to rename Belgium’s longest tunnel after a woman
    Brussels firefighters attacked with Molotov cocktails
    Thousands expected at demonstration against coronavirus measures today
    More than 10,000 court cases are over ten years old
    WHO Director-General hopeful about ending the pandemic
    Belgian researchers present contact lens that imitates the human iris
    UK will not become a vassal state of the EU, Brexit negotiator says
    Coronavirus: Number of new cases rises slightly after downward turn
    GAIA launches campaign against kangaroo skin in sports shoes
    Operation NightWatch: Shooting incident in Antwerp
    Facebook blocks livestream of euthanasia activist’s final moments
    Manneken-Pis dons health-worker outfit in honour of COVID heroes
    Government formation puzzle: ‘not an unconditional yes for anyone’
    Crisis centre press conferences reduced to once a week
    View more
    Share article:

    Coronavirus gains ground in seven French departments

    Sunday, 06 September 2020
    © Belga

    France has coded seven more departments red for Covid-19, bringing to 28, the number of departments where stricter measures against the virus can be adopted, according to a decree published on Sunday in France’s Official Gazette.

    Departments (départements) are the numbered second-tier administrative subdivisions of France and are widely used there to designate locations.

    The seven include Nord, Bas-Rhin, Seine-Maritime and Côte-d’Or – departments with big cities such as Lille, Rouen, Le Havre, Strasbourg and Dijon – Corsica’s two departments (Corse-du-Sud and Haute-Corse) and the Indian Ocean island of Reunion.

    Related Articles

     

    The first departments to be coded red due to Covid-19 infection spikes were Paris and Bouches-du-Rhône. That was on 14 August.

    When a department becomes an “area of active circulation of the virus,” more commonly known in France as a red zone, it means its prefect has “enhanced powers” to take additional measures, based on “local epidemiological data.”

    The Brussels Times