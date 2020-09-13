   
Dalai Lama urges global leaders to do more on global warming
Sunday, 13 September, 2020
    Dalai Lama urges global leaders to do more on global warming

    Sunday, 13 September 2020
    © Belga
    © Belga

    The Dalai Lama on Saturday urged elected representatives from the G7 group of industrially developed countries to do more for the environment.

    “Now we should pay more attention about global warming,” the Tibetan spiritual leader said in a video message to a virtual meeting of G7 parliamentarians, in which he participated at the invitation of the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.

    “Due to global warming, there is too much rain in some areas, others are dry, so these people suffer, particularly in Africa and some areas in India and China, too,” said the Dalai Lama.

    He noted that climate change affected people differently depending on their economic circumstances. “The rich do not feel its effects that much, but poor people, they really feel a serious problem,” he said.

    The Tibetan leader, who has been living in exile for 60 years in Dharamsala, northern India, was awarded the 1989 Nobel Peace Prize for his commitment to the environment and his non-violent campaign in defence of the rights of Tibet, which is controlled by China.

    Saturday’s virtual meeting brought together parliamentarians from Britain, Canada, the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.

    The Brussels Times