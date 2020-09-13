Belarus: About 250 opposition demonstrators arrested...

Police in Belarus on Sunday arrested about 250 persons at the latest demonstration organised by the opposition in Minsk against the re-election of President Alexandre Lukashenko, which they see as fraudulent.

The arrests were confirmed by the Ministry of the Interior, which said in a statement that “about 250 persons have been arrested in various capital neighbourhoods” for “using flags and other symbols of the opposition” and “placards with offensive messages.”

There have been frequent demonstrations and strikes in Belarus since presidential elections on 9 August, which President Lukashenko claims to have won with 80% of the vote, but which the opposition has denounced as rigged.

The Brussels Times