Doctors Without Borders denied access to medical facilities at Lesbos refugee camp

Doctors Without Borders teams on the island of Lesbos say they were denied access for several hours to their medical facility opposite the Kara Tepe camp, where thousands of people have been sleeping on the streets without access to basic services.

A police operation was underway on Thursday morning to transfer thousands of migrants who had been sleeping rough since a fire in the Moria camp last week.

“It’s highly concerning that during police operation, MSF’s provision of is worrying that a police operation has been given priority over the provision of medical care to a population in distress,” said Caroline Willemen, Doctors Without Borders’ project coordinator in Lesbos.

“We urge the Greek authorities to ensure that the movement of people to the new camp is carried out without the use of force and that access to medical care providers is guaranteed.”

“After several hours, we are finally able to reopen our clinic,” the NGO tweeted. “The movement of people to the camp continues and we hope the situation won’t degenerate.”

