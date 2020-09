An individual armed with a machete attacked several people Friday morning near the former premises of the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, in the 11th arrondissement of Paris, reports Le Parisien. Three people were seriously injured.

The reasons for the attack are not yet known. The perpetrator is actively sought and is believed to have taken the metro, according to Le Parisien.

A vast police force is deployed. The police prefecture is asking on Twitter to avoid the area because the intervention is still underway.

The attack occurred while the trial of the January 2015 attacks on Charlie Hebdo and Hyper Casher is currently taking place before Paris’ Special Court of Assizes.

