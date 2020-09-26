   
Japan ‘determined’ to host 2021 Olympics
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 26 September, 2020
Latest News:
IRM forecasts more heavy rainfall through Sunday...
Japan ‘determined’ to host 2021 Olympics...
Unexpected: First snow of of autumn in the...
Coronavirus: Hospital admissions continue to rise...
Night shopkeepers will demonstrate tomorrow over closing times...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 26 September 2020
    IRM forecasts more heavy rainfall through Sunday
    Japan ‘determined’ to host 2021 Olympics
    Unexpected: First snow of of autumn in the Alps and the Pyrenees
    Coronavirus: Hospital admissions continue to rise
    Night shopkeepers will demonstrate tomorrow over closing times
    Netflix urged not to adapt trilogy by Chinese author
    Coronavirus: Germany extends its red zone list
    Sophie Wilmès will step down as prime minister: “These have been very difficult months”
    Belgium: No test needed upon return from Rwanda, South Korea
    Helicopter hijacking suspects remain at large
    Brussels needs to take new measures ‘very quickly,’ says Wilmès
    Storm Odette ravages Belgian coast, and there’s more to come
    Salmonella: Potentially contaminated chicken thighs recalled in Belgium
    Covid-19: New confirmed cases rise above 1,500 a day
    Can shared e-bikes be Covid-19 proof?  
    Hijacked helicopter overflies Brussels prisons
    Covid-19: Experts take to the internet to express their concerns
    How Belgium’s new quarantine rules work
    The basics of Belgium’s government formation
    The mystery security guard who stifled EU sanctions on Turkey and Belarus
    View more
    Share article:

    Japan ‘determined’ to host 2021 Olympics

    Saturday, 26 September 2020
    © Belga

    Japan is “determined” to host the Olympic Games in 2021 despite the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that caused it to be put off this year, new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told the UN General Assembly on Friday.

    “In the summer of next year, Japan is determined to host the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games as proof that humanity has defeated the pandemic,” the Japanese P.M. said in his first international speech since he took office last week.

    “I will continue to spare no effort in order to welcome you to Games that are safe and secure,” he added in his videotaped address to the annual General Assembly, held virtually this year because of the pandemic.

    Suga last week replaced Shinzo Abe, who resigned as Japan’s prime minister for health reasons.

    Japan’s Olympics organisers and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) have expressed increasing confidence in recent weeks that the Games can be held next year, irrespective of whether a vaccine is available by then. However, there are still serious doubts that this is feasible given the current state of the pandemic worldwide.

    Moreover, the Olympic fever has died down considerably in Japan, with fewer than one-third of Japanese in favour of hosting the Games next year, according to surveys carried out this summer.

    Japanese organisers and the IOC recently began discussing a long series of potential countermeasures against the virus. Olympic athletes could, for example, commit to limiting their movements during the championships and spectator gauges could be restricted.

    The unprecedented postponement of the Olympics has given rise to logistical challenges and additional expenditure, forcing organisers to envisage cost-cutting measures such as scaling back the usually lavish opening and closing ceremonies.

    The Brussels Times