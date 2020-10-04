Aston Martin once owned by King Baudoin up for auction

A 1955 Aston Martin DB2/4 3.0-litre Sports Saloon that once belonged to Belgium’s former King Baudouin will be put up for sale on Sunday 11 October in Knokke by Bonhams.

It should go for €250,000 to €300,000, according to the international auction house.

Another former royal vehicle will be up for sale on that day. Bonhams expects the 1959 BMW 507 Series II Roadster, once the property of King Constantin II of Greece, to sell for anywhere between €1.9 million and €2.3 million.

This sale, known as the Zoute Sale, is usually held on the margins of the Zoute Grand Prix, a vintage-car rally organised each year at Knokke.

This year, however, just a limited number of people will be able to attend the sale, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event will, nevertheless, be livestreamed on Bonhams’ website.

Other antiques to be sold on Sunday 11 October include a 1963 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso, whose value is estimated at between 1.6 and 1.8 million euros.

Due to the pandemic, this year’s Zoute Grand Prix has been postponed to 2021.

