Dutch police shoot knife wielding man at Schiphol Airport
Tuesday, 06 October 2020
Credit: Belga
Dutch police shot a man, who was threatening with a knife, in the leg at Schiphol airport’s departure hall on Monday evening.
The man reportedly behaved aggressively and assaulted members of the police force with a big knife.
The man did not respond to repeated calls from the police to put down his knife.
“He came closer and closer and made an aggressive impression,” said a spokesman for the Marechaussee, a branch of the Dutch armed forces. “The Marechaussees felt compelled to shoot the man. He was then overpowered.”
After being shot, he was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
A second person who had been seen together with the suspect was arrested later in the evening, according to De Standaard.