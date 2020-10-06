Dutch police shoot knife wielding man at Schiphol Airport

Dutch police shot a man, who was threatening with a knife, in the leg at Schiphol airport’s departure hall on Monday evening.

The man reportedly behaved aggressively and assaulted members of the police force with a big knife.

The man did not respond to repeated calls from the police to put down his knife.

“He came closer and closer and made an aggressive impression,” said a spokesman for the Marechaussee, a branch of the Dutch armed forces. “The Marechaussees felt compelled to shoot the man. He was then overpowered.”

After being shot, he was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

A second person who had been seen together with the suspect was arrested later in the evening, according to De Standaard.

The man’s motive has not yet been established.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times