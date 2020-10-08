23,000 abandoned baby chickens die at Madrid airport...

The Spanish National Police tweeted footage of the surviving chicks on Wednesday.
The company that made the shipment was contacted by those responsible for the premises and refused to take charge of the animals, according to El País. The company left them there as “it had rained on the crates, and the rain had spoiled the cardboard boxes in which they were transported, making the goods unprofitable,” El Periódico reported.
“It was enough to make my hair stand on end,” said Carolina Corral, president of the animal protection association ALBA, who were contacted to take in the living chicks, to El País.
“It was so impressive and we had neither the experience to take care of so many chicks nor the appropriate infrastructure.”
ALBA is in contact with the police about the matter to find those responsible.