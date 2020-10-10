   
Greta Thunberg calls on U.S. voters to support Biden
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 10 October, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Hopitalised patients are younger, with fewer underlying...
Greta Thunberg calls on U.S. voters to support...
Mosquito that infected Belgian couple probably came in...
Kim Jong Un: ‘not a single person with...
The cryptocurrency revolution: How Europe could take the...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 10 October 2020
    Coronavirus: Hopitalised patients are younger, with fewer underlying conditions
    Greta Thunberg calls on U.S. voters to support Biden
    Mosquito that infected Belgian couple probably came in by plane
    Kim Jong Un: ‘not a single person with coronavirus in North Korea’
    The cryptocurrency revolution: How Europe could take the lead in the ‘money of the future’
    Legalising cocaine is ‘something to consider,’ says Antwerp mayor
    Coronavirus: Church switches hand gel for holy water
    Coronavirus crisis is affecting gender equality at the workplace
    Pope, Prince William and celebrities unite for the climate
    Covid-19: All indicators on the rise, more than 3,000 new cases a day in Belgium
    Climate-change risks exceed 2001 estimates
    Azerbaijani missiles fall on the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh
    Brussels hospital opens quiet retreat for stressed care workers
    Coronavirus: over 270,000 payment deferrals granted to individuals and businesses in Belgium
    Despite coronavirus crisis Belgian real estate prices have increased 5% compared to 2019
    Neighbouring countries order millions of rapid coronavirus tests, Belgium none
    Coronavirus: record 20,000 cases confirmed in France in last 24 hours
    Belgium’s oldest murder defendant gets ten years
    Brussels hospital can no longer admit more Covid-19 patients
    Australian farmer fined €39,000 over death of Flemish backpacker
    View more
    Share article:

    Greta Thunberg calls on U.S. voters to support Biden

    Saturday, 10 October 2020

    Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg on Saturday called on Americans to vote for Democratic candidate Joe Biden at next month’s U.S. presidential election.

    “I never engage in party politics, but the upcoming U.S. election is above and beyond all that,” Thunberg, a leading figure in the international climate movement Fridays for Future, wrote on her Twitter page.

    “From a climate perspective, it’s very far from enough and many of you, of course, supported other candidates,” the 17-year-old wrote. “But, I mean … you know… damn! Just get organised and get everyone to vote Biden.”

    US incumbent Donald Trump often takes climate sceptic positions. On the issue of climate change, he said in mid-September, amid the historic forest fires devastating parts of California, that the planet was getting cooler. His stance prompted Joe Biden to dub him a “climate arsonist”.

    The present occupant of the White House has repeatedly referred disparagingly to Greta Thunberg. When Time magazine designated her as personality of the year in December last, Trump mocked her on Twitter, writing that she needed to “work on her anger management problem, then go to a good, old-fashioned movie with a friend.”

    After the young climate activist’s visit to the United Nations in September 2019 and her famous “How dare you” speech, Trump had said she seemed “like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future,” and had added: “So nice to see!”

    Biden, for his part, has had good words for Thunberg. In April, he welcomed her actions, saying that he listened to young people’s aspirations on climate.

    Last month, the U.S, journal Scientific American also called on Americans to vote for the Democratic candidate come 3 November. In its first public position on party politics since its founding nearly two centuries ago, the journal lambasted Trump for his rejection of science and his “denial” of climate change.

    On Friday, it renewed that call in a new editorial, relayed by Thunberg in her tweet.

    The Brussels Times