Brexit: UK businesses urge politicians to reach deal with EU
Sunday, 18 October 2020
Credit: Pixabay
Over 70 representatives of British businesses, with a combined workforce of over seven million, are making a last-ditch effort to persuade the politicians to return to the negotiating table on the issue of post-Brexit trade ties.
They hope to prevent the United Kingdom from leaving the European Union without a trade deal, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
The business leaders, who represent various sectors, said they wished a compromise could be found, according to the Financial Times. With compromise and tenacity, a deal can be reached, they stressed, urging UK and EU leaders to find a way to do so.