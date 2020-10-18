   
Brexit: UK businesses urge politicians to reach deal with EU
Sunday, 18 October, 2020
    Brexit: UK businesses urge politicians to reach deal with EU

    Sunday, 18 October 2020
    Credit: Pixabay

    Over 70 representatives of British businesses, with a combined workforce of over seven million, are making a last-ditch effort to persuade the politicians to return to the negotiating table on the issue of post-Brexit trade ties.

    They hope to prevent the United Kingdom from leaving the European Union without a trade deal, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

    The business leaders, who represent various sectors, said they wished a compromise could be found, according to the Financial Times. With compromise and tenacity, a deal can be reached, they stressed, urging UK and EU leaders to find a way to do so.

    With the negotiations on post-Brexit trade ties deadlocked, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that the UK should prepare for a no-deal scenario.

    EU and UK negotiators have agreed to discuss the “format” of future discussions on Monday.

