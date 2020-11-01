Australia records first day without new cases since June

While Europe grapples with its second wave of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) infections, Australia on Saturday experienced its first day in five months with no new registered cases, according to Health Minister Greg Hunt.

In the meantime, one positive case was detected all the same in Sydney, but it had not been counted in Saturday’s figures, the minister explained.

Strict lockdown measures in Melbourne, capital of the state of Victoria, were lifted last week.

Australia has had only 27,000 infections and 900 deaths from COVID-19 for a population of about 24 million.

The Brussels Times