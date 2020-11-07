Coronavirus: Almost 50 million infections worldwide

A total of 49,368,556 persons have been infected with the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) worldwide since the start of the pandemic, according to figures released on Saturday by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) in Baltimore, USA.

The United States of America has the highest number of cases, 9,740,241, followed by India (8,462,080), Brazil (5,631,181) and Russia (1,740,172), according to JHU’s Coronavirus Resource Centre.

Two European Union member countries, France (1,709,716 cases) and Spain (1,328,832) are in fifth and sixth place.

COVID-19 has thus far claimed at least 1,243,523 lives throughout the world. The United States has the highest number of fatalities, 236,099, followed by Brazil (162,015) and India (125,562).

In Europe, the country with the highest death toll is the United Kingdom, where 48,565 people have died from the virus so far.

The Brussels Times