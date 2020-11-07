   
Coronavirus: Almost 50 million infections worldwide
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 07 November, 2020
Latest News:
Trump’s lawyers to speak at 5 PM on...
Coronavirus-Italy: Fresh support for businesses and households...
Thousands protest corona lockdown on German streets...
Reaching equal pay would currently ‘take decades’, Commission...
Brussels’ highest apartment for sale at €3.5 million...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 07 November 2020
    Trump’s lawyers to speak at 5 PM on election fraud allegations
    Coronavirus-Italy: Fresh support for businesses and households
    Thousands protest corona lockdown on German streets
    Reaching equal pay would currently ‘take decades’, Commission says
    Brussels’ highest apartment for sale at €3.5 million
    UK bans travellers from Denmark because of mutated ‘mink’ virus
    Coronavirus: 945 patient transfers in Belgium since 1 October
    Eden Hazard tests positive for Covid-19
    Weather Report: A mild autumn weekend
    Coronavirus: Almost 50 million infections worldwide
    Scotland’s ban on smacking children comes into force
    Germany’s coronavirus infections continue to rise
    Could Biden give Barnier the Brexit he wants?
    Covid-19: Reproduction rate drops below 1.0 as spread slows
    ‘We’re going to win’ says Biden, ‘illegitimately’ says Trump
    New taxi service launches in Ghent, Leuven and Antwerp
    Covid-19: Quality of rapid antigen tests was never tested
    US elections: When will EU congratulate the winner?
    Brussels Iris hospitals still report ‘significant’ rise in Covid-19 patients
    Belgian pharmacist urges healthy groups to hand back flu vaccine
    View more
    Share article:

    Coronavirus: Almost 50 million infections worldwide

    Saturday, 07 November 2020
    © Belga

    A total of 49,368,556 persons have been infected with the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) worldwide since the start of the pandemic, according to figures released on Saturday by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) in Baltimore, USA.

    The United States of America has the highest number of cases, 9,740,241, followed by India (8,462,080), Brazil (5,631,181) and Russia (1,740,172), according to JHU’s Coronavirus Resource Centre.

    Two European Union member countries, France (1,709,716 cases) and Spain (1,328,832) are in fifth and sixth place.

    COVID-19 has thus far claimed at least 1,243,523 lives throughout the world. The United States has the highest number of fatalities, 236,099, followed by Brazil (162,015) and India (125,562).

    In Europe, the country with the highest death toll is the United Kingdom, where 48,565 people have died from the virus so far.

    The Brussels Times