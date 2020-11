Cumulative deaths linked to the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) since the start of the pandemic in France have reached over 40,000, according to the French public health agency, Santé publique France (SpF).

The SpF reported on Saturday that 306 new deaths were recorded in the country’s hospitals over the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total death toll to 40,169.

France has the third-highest number of deaths from COVID-19 in Europe, after the United Kingdom (48,565) and Italy (40,638).

The Brussels Times