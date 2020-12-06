New infections reach record high in the US...

Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in the United States reached a record high for the third day running on Saturday, when 230,000 new cases were registered, according to the lastest tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Over the same 24-hour period, the United States had 2,527 deaths, according to the Baltimore-based university, whose Coronavirus dashboard is consulted internationally.

The United States, which has the world’s highest infection and fatality figures, has registered an upsurge in recent weeks. Health officials there had warned of the risk of a new wave after millions of Americans travelled last week to celebrate Thanksgiving despite their appeals to forego any unnecessary travel.

Over the past two weeks, the daily death rate in the United States has regularly topped the 2,000 mark, as it had in Spring, during the first wave.

Since the start of the pandemic, the United States has registered over 14.3 million infections and 281,121 deaths linked to the virus.

The Brussels Times