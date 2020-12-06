   
New infections reach record high in the US
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 06 December, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus-Belgium: New infections continue to go down...
Police break up nine lockdown parties in Antwerp...
Coronavirus: Prime Minister hints at easing of restrictions...
New infections reach record high in the US...
Man wounds two police officers while resisting arrest...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 06 December 2020
    Coronavirus-Belgium: New infections continue to go down
    Police break up nine lockdown parties in Antwerp
    Coronavirus: Prime Minister hints at easing of restrictions in mid-January
    New infections reach record high in the US
    Man wounds two police officers while resisting arrest in Spa
    Customers flock to newly reopened shopping streets in Brussels
    WHO: Vaccine acceptance is the next hurdle
    Covid restrictions tighten in Seoul, South Korea
    Jambon: No deal Brexit could cost 28,000 jobs in Flanders
    Covid-19: Main indicators go on falling, but more slowly now
    Flemish opposition calls for free sanitary products in schools
    Only one in three looks forward to a future in the same job
    Covid-19: Politicians and virologists clash over measures
    Hairdressers in Belgium set up shop on city streets to protest closures
    Historic Michael Jordan jersey sells for record 264,000 euros
    10% excess deaths in Belgium in 2020 due to Coronavirus
    Coronavirus: Police issue 165 curfew tickets per day
    Coronavirus costs schools over 50 euros extra per child
    The mind of József Szájer
    Rare infectious disease on the rise among children due to COVID-19
    View more
    Share article:

    New infections reach record high in the US

    Sunday, 06 December 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in the United States reached a record high for the third day running on Saturday, when 230,000 new cases were registered, according to the lastest tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Over the same 24-hour period, the United States had 2,527 deaths, according to the Baltimore-based university, whose Coronavirus dashboard is consulted internationally.

    The United States, which has the world’s highest infection and fatality figures, has registered an upsurge in recent weeks. Health officials there had warned of the risk of a new wave after millions of Americans travelled last week to celebrate Thanksgiving despite their appeals to forego any unnecessary travel.

    Over the past two weeks, the daily death rate in the United States has regularly topped the 2,000 mark, as it had in Spring, during the first wave.

    Since the start of the pandemic, the United States has registered over 14.3 million infections and 281,121 deaths linked to the virus.

    The Brussels Times