   
Vaccines made in Belgium could be sent to the UK on military planes
Monday, 07 December, 2020
    © PxHere

    Millions of vaccines against the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) produced in Belgium could be airlifted to the United Kingdom on military planes, The Guardian reported on Saturday evening.

    According to the report, based on sources in the British ministries of Health and Defense, contacts have already been made and the airlift would be envisaged from the 1st of January if railway, road and sea traffic is congested.

    This would appear to reflect concern on the part of the British Government about the consequences of Brexit for transport.

    All options are open for transporting the vaccines, but military planes are the most viable one, according to British officials close to the issue.

    About 800,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine have already been transported through the tunnel under the English Channel, and another 5 million are expected in Britain by the end of the year.

    Meanwhile, the difficult negotiations between the EU and the UK on the Brexit agreement were scheduled to resume on Sunday.

    The Brussels Times