A six-year-old girl died on Saturday afternoon near Lorient (Morbihan), France, after the boat in which she was travelling with two adults capsized, according to the Prefecture of Morbihan.

“The little girl died after she was evacuated by helicopter,” a spokesman for the Prefecture told AFP. “Two men were rescued, one of them in a serious condition. We still do not know what caused the boat to capsize.”

The boat disaster took place off a beach in Gâvres.

The Brussels Times