   
AstraZeneca says it has “winning formula” for its vaccine
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 27 December, 2020
Latest News:
Soccer: Lewandowski elected Player of the Year, Cristiano...
AstraZeneca says it has “winning formula” for its...
Switzerland: UK-EU agreement is “good news for the...
UK to spend £100 million a year to...
British court: 9-year-old’s death caused by air pollution...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 27 December 2020
    Soccer: Lewandowski elected Player of the Year, Cristiano Ronaldo, Player of the Century
    AstraZeneca says it has “winning formula” for its vaccine
    Switzerland: UK-EU agreement is “good news for the whole world”
    UK to spend £100 million a year to replace EU student exchange system
    British court: 9-year-old’s death caused by air pollution
    Formula 1: Mick Schumacher unphased by constant comparisons with his father
    Vaccines: EU turned down offer of 500 million extra doses
    Strong winds sweep across Belgium and France, up to 25 cm of snow in the Ardennes
    Belgium raises unemployment allowance by 1.125% from 2021
    Covid-19: All indicators down in Belgium as vaccines stand ready
    Covid-19: Europol warns of fraudulent and fake vaccines
    Police: Stay away from the Hautes Fagnes today
    Belgian Erasmus students lament end of cooperation with UK
    Coronavirus: Vaccinations set to begin in nursing homes, health workers in March
    Coronavirus: Most infections in Mol nursing home linked to same source
    Brexit: 1,246-page draft agreement and only days to adopt it
    Bitcoin at record high, breaks $25,000 level for the first time
    Covid-19: First vaccines arrive at Leuven hospital
    Former British Double Agent George Blake dies
    Police shut down wedding party with 40 people in Ghent
    View more
    Share article:

    AstraZeneca says it has “winning formula” for its vaccine

    Sunday, 27 December 2020
    © Belga

    British pharmaceutical group AstraZeneca says that, following additional research, it has a “winning formula” for its vaccine against the novel Coronavirus, pending a decision by the UK regulator in the next few days.

    “We think we have figured out the winning formula and how to get efficacy that, after two doses, is up there with everybody else,” AstraZeneca Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said in the Sunday Times. He said the vaccine, developed in conjunction with Oxford University, would provide 100% protection against severe forms of COVID-19.

    Based on intermediate results for large-scale clinical tests carried out in Britain and Brazil, the British laboratory had announced in November that its vaccine was effective in an average 70% of cases, as against more than 90% for those of Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna.

    That average masked wide disparities between two protocols: 90% effectiveness for volunteers who first received half a dose, then a full dose one month later, but only 62% effectiveness for another group vaccinated with two full doses.

    These results had come in for criticism since the injection of the half dose had been due to an error and only a relatively reduced group had followed this protocol. The firm had then announced that its vaccine needed additional study.

    The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is eagerly awaited since it is relatively cheap and, unlike the one developed by Pfizer/BioNTech, it does not need to be conserved at -70 degrees, which makes vaccination on a large scale and in senior-citizens’ homes much easier.

    The United Kingdom, which in early December became the first Western country to administer doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, is counting on this second vaccine to stem surging infections attributed to a new COVID-19 strain.

    “So far, we think the vaccine should remain effective,” against the new strain, Soriot said, “but we can’t be sure, so we’re going to test that.”

    He added that new versions of the vaccine had been prepared just in case, although his company hoped they would not be needed. “You have to be prepared,” he said.

    The UK Government announced on Wednesday that it had submitted a full set of information on the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine to the British regulator, MHRA.

    According to the British press, the regulator is due to make its decision known in the next few days, with a view to having the injections rolled out from the 4th of January.

    The Brussels Times