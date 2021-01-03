Bird Flu: 48 outbreaks in French foie gras region

Bird flu cases have been detected in 61 sites in France as at the 1st of January, the French Agriculture Ministry said on Sunday in a statement.

This was 40 more than the 21 outbreaks confirmed on the 29th of December.

The Ministry said in a statement that 48 of the 61 outbreaks were in Landes, a southwestern area that traditionally produces foie gras.

The area within which local authorities can order the preventive slaughter of birds around the affected sites has just been extended, according to a decree published on Sunday in the Official Gazette.

The preventive slaughter of healthy animals is denounced by farmers’ unions, which see it as both ineffective from a sanitary standpoint and morally unacceptable.

The Brussels Times