   
Bird Flu: 48 outbreaks in French foie gras region
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 03 January, 2021
Latest News:
Consultative Committee: First meeting of 2021 confirmed for...
Crisis & bad weather sees fewer coastal tourists...
Oxford/AstraZeneca: UK begins rollout next week...
Bird Flu: 48 outbreaks in French foie gras...
Coronavirus: Police issued six COVID fines at Luxembourg...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 03 January 2021
    Consultative Committee: First meeting of 2021 confirmed for Friday
    Crisis & bad weather sees fewer coastal tourists this Christmas
    Oxford/AstraZeneca: UK begins rollout next week
    Bird Flu: 48 outbreaks in French foie gras region
    Coronavirus: Police issued six COVID fines at Luxembourg border
    End of an era: Last ferry from Zeebrugge to Hull sets sail
    2021: If you want a haircut, stick to the rules, says Belgian PM 
    Brussels indie English bookshop Sterling Books to close
    Drivers warned confinement could leave their battery dead
    No masks for children in Flemish primary schools
    Covid-19: Figures continue to drop, with two exceptions
    Covid-19 testing problems at Brussels Airport resolved
    Scotland hopes to rejoin the EU as an independent nation
    Antwerp Mayor caught without trousers in video interview
    Belgian test strategy for returnees hits hiccups
    Yellow alert for slippery conditions, poor visibility on roads
    Facemasks called for in Flemish primary schools
    New Year’s baby: Planckendael welcomes bonobo newcomer
    2020 was Belgium’s hottest year ever
    Retailers not overly optimistic about winter sales
    View more
    Share article:

    Bird Flu: 48 outbreaks in French foie gras region

    Sunday, 03 January 2021
    © Belga

    Bird flu cases have been detected in 61 sites in France as at the 1st of January, the French Agriculture Ministry said on Sunday in a statement.

    This was 40 more than the 21 outbreaks confirmed on the 29th of December.

    The Ministry said in a statement that 48 of the 61 outbreaks were in Landes, a southwestern area that traditionally produces foie gras.

    The area within which local authorities can order the preventive slaughter of birds around the affected sites has just been extended, according to a decree published on Sunday in the Official Gazette.

    The preventive slaughter of healthy animals is denounced by farmers’ unions, which see it as both ineffective from a sanitary standpoint and morally unacceptable.

    The Brussels Times