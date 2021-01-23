   
Dutch teenager becomes first girl to join Ferrari’s driver academy
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 23 January, 2021
Latest News:
Dutch teenager becomes first girl to join Ferrari’s...
Coronavirus puts a damper on Belgians’ happiness...
ECDC warns about very high risk of spread...
Coronavirus: UK variant linked to higher death rate...
A quarter of Brussels companies risk bankruptcy...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 23 January 2021
    Dutch teenager becomes first girl to join Ferrari’s driver academy
    Coronavirus puts a damper on Belgians’ happiness
    ECDC warns about very high risk of spread of new COVID-19 variants
    Coronavirus: UK variant linked to higher death rate
    A quarter of Brussels companies risk bankruptcy
    South African variant: Belgium’s first outbreak in Ostend
    Police to enforce Belgium’s new ban on non-essential travel
    The world is one Trappist beer poorer as abbey loses last monk
    Reformist movement calls for a 33% income tax cap in Belgium
    Online meetings: turn off the webcam to help the planet
    Analysis: Travellers at Christmas brought home the British variant
    Covid-19: Hospital admissions and reproduction rate increase
    Jail sentences for people-smuggling gang who caused 39 deaths
    The 6 ‘essential’ exceptions to Belgium’s latest travel ban
    Belgium’s Latest Travel Rules Explained
    Travel ban: ‘We have many questions,’ say travel agents
    Hairdressers and contact professions can reopen in February: reports
    Belgium to ban non-essential travel abroad until 1 March: reports
    Belgium to support travel sector with €30 million
    Academics plead for February reopening of lecture halls
    View more
    Share article:

    Dutch teenager becomes first girl to join Ferrari’s driver academy

    Saturday, 23 January 2021
    © Belga

    A 16-year-old born and raised in Spain to a Dutch father and a Belgian mother has become the first girl to join the Ferrari Driver Academy (FDA), the Italian team announced on Friday.

    Maya Weug will compete in the 2021 Formula 4 Championship for an entire season. She will benefit this year from the resources and coaching of the FDA.

    The Dutch teenager, whose father is an ardent fan of mechanical sports, began karting at the age of 7 in 2011 on a second-hand kart she shared with her brother, before starting out in competitive races in 2013 in Spain, first at the regional level, then in the national championships.

    She was selected under a talent-spotting programme for girls aged 12 to 16 conducted with the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA, International Automobile Federation), besting three other finalists, Brazil’s Julia Ayoub (16) and Antonella Bassani (14), and France’s Doriane Pin (17).

    “I will never forget this day,” Maya Weug was quoted as saying in a press release issued by Ferrari. This “makes me realise that I was right to pursue my dream of becoming a racing driver,” she added.

    “I will give my all to show the people who believed in me that I deserve to wear the Ferrari Driver Academy uniform,” Weug said. “I can’t wait to come to (Ferrari headquarters) Maranello to start preparing for my first season of single-seater racing.”

    The programme, which was continued this year, began in February last with the selection by the FIA of 20 young pilots from various parts of the world, identified with the help of their national sport authorities.

    Motor racing is theoretically a mixed sport, but women continue to be underrepresented, if not absent, not only among pilots but also among team staff.

    In 71 editions of the Formula 1 Championship, only two women have ever taken part in a Grand Prix, the last one being Italy’s Leila Lombardi, in 1976.

    Many initiatives have been launched recently to correct this imbalance. These include the Girls on Track – Rising Stars programme mounted by the FIA’s Women in Motor Sport Commission in conjunction with the FDA.

    Another is the W series single-seater championships reserved for young women, whose prizes are meant to enable women to finance the pursuit of their careers.

    The Brussels Times