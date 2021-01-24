   
Coronavirus: Germany opts for antibody cocktail used on Trump
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 24 January, 2021
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Germany opts for antibody cocktail used on...
Brexit: UK webshops refusing returns because of red...
One of the world’s most wanted drug dealers...
Over 3.300 arrested in Russia following pro-Navalny demonstrations...
Coronavirus: The Netherlands under curfew for the first...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 24 January 2021
    Coronavirus: Germany opts for antibody cocktail used on Trump
    Brexit: UK webshops refusing returns because of red tape
    One of the world’s most wanted drug dealers arrested at Schiphol airport
    Over 3.300 arrested in Russia following pro-Navalny demonstrations
    Coronavirus: The Netherlands under curfew for the first time since WWII
    Belgian-led team discovers a possible key to Alzheimer’s
    City of Ghent to rename King Leopold II Avenue
    Covid-19: Hospital admissions jump by 14%
    Belgium to receive less than half of expected AstraZeneca vaccines
    The new European Bauhaus Initiative adds culture to the Green Deal
    Anti-inflammatory drug found to reduce complications linked to COVID-19
    Google scraps Internet balloon project
    Dutch teenager becomes first girl to join Ferrari’s driver academy
    Coronavirus puts a damper on Belgians’ happiness
    New Covid variants pose very high risk of spread, EDCD warns
    Coronavirus: UK variant linked to higher death rate
    A quarter of Brussels companies risk bankruptcy
    South African variant: Belgium’s first outbreak in Ostend
    Police to enforce Belgium’s new ban on non-essential travel
    The world is one Trappist beer poorer as abbey loses last monk
    View more
    Share article:

    Coronavirus: Germany opts for antibody cocktail used on Trump

    Sunday, 24 January 2021
    © Belga

    Germany is to become the first European Union country to use the experimental, antibody cocktail against the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) administered to Donald Trump, Health Minister Jens Spahn announced on Sunday.

    “The Government has bought 200,000 doses for 400 million euros, which represents 2,000 euros per dose,” Spahn told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

    The cocktail of monoclonal antibodies will be used in university hospitals next week, the minister said, stressing that Germany was the “first country in the EU” to use it in the fight against the pandemic.

    Mr. Spahn did not mention the name of the manufacturer who would supply the doses, but confirmed that it was the same treatment as the one administered in early October to Trump, who had contracted the virus while still president of the United States and was briefly hospitalised.

    These antibodies function as a passive vaccine, Mr. Spahn said, explaining that administering them in the initial phases of infection can help prevent high-risk patients from becoming gravely ill.

    Imitating the action taken by the body’s immune system when a person develops a viral infection, the antibodies block the point of the virus, and are thus able to latch on to human cells and penetrate them.

    Trump had received the cocktail developed by the U.S. laboratory Regeneron, a combination of two antibodies known by the name of REGN-COV2, even before it was authorised by the US Federal Drug Agency (FDA) in late November. The then president had sung the praises of the treatment, saying that it had “cured” him.

    The U.S. company Eli Lilly has developed a similar drug, which was authorised on the 9th of November.

    The purchase of the medication by the German Government comes on the heels of increasing criticism within the EU of the slowness of vaccination campaigns.

    Vaccine manufacturers Pfizer/BioNTech and AstraZeneca both announced that they would be supplying fewer doses of their vaccines to Europe in the short term due to production difficulties.

    The German Government has indicated that it nevertheless plans to make the vaccine available to all Germans by late August.

    The Brussels Times