   
Belgian court convicts Iranian diplomat of attempted bombing
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 04 February, 2021
Latest News:
Belgian court convicts Iranian diplomat of attempted bombing...
‘Severe breach of trust.’ Belgian rail CEO pens...
Belgian brewers demand ‘urgent’ reopening of hospitality sector...
What to expect from Belgium’s Consultative Committee tomorrow...
Brussels man wins over €5 million with EuroMillions...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 04 February 2021
    Belgian court convicts Iranian diplomat of attempted bombing
    ‘Severe breach of trust.’ Belgian rail CEO pens open letter to mobility minister
    Belgian brewers demand ‘urgent’ reopening of hospitality sector
    What to expect from Belgium’s Consultative Committee tomorrow
    Brussels man wins over €5 million with EuroMillions
    Risk of infection from surfaces is low, study finds
    Prosecutors demand 5 years in jail for human trafficker
    Brussels will make slopes of Justice Palace car-free from March
    IT, farming saw biggest job growth during pandemic
    Major hedge fund loses over 50% of its assets in bet against GameStop
    Belgium in Brief: Are Hairdressers ‘Essential’?
    Weather report: rainy weekend ahead
    Van Ranst refuses Belgium’s payment for experts after Twitter clash
    German health minister open to deconfinement before end of winter
    Parliament committee approves controversial share tax bill
    Brussels police seek to fire officers suspected of sex crimes
    Research begins on the impact of mixing coronavirus vaccines
    Flanders funds retired teachers to help students catch up
    EU electric vehicle sales doubled in 2020
    World Cancer Day: Pandemic shows cancer can be fought, if resources are there
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgian court convicts Iranian diplomat of attempted bombing

    Thursday, 04 February 2021
    Credits: Belga

    Iranian diplomat Assadollah Assadi, who has been convicted for his role in a foiled terrorist attack, was given a 20-year prison sentence by the criminal court in Antwerp on Thursday.

    The Vienna-based official plotted to bomb a rally of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), the political wing of the exiled Iranian opposition, near Paris in June 2018.

    Assadi, who was arrested while on holiday in Germany and was later handed over to Belgium, refused to appear in court and is claiming diplomatic immunity, according to his lawyer, Dimitri de Beco.

    However, lawyers representing participants in the 2018 rally argued that his immunity is not applicable in his involvement in the planned attacks, as Assadi was outside Austria at the time of his arrest.

    The organised bombing of the rally was thwarted by an operation coordinated by Belgian, French, and German security services.

     

    Related News

    The other three defendants on trial include the Belgian-Iranian couple Amir S. and Nasimeh N. from Wilrijk, and Mehrdad A, who were given sentences between 15 to 18 years. They will all lose their Belgian nationality.

    The couple was stopped by the police in Woluwe-Saint-Pierre in Brussels at the end of June 2018, carrying 500 grams of explosives and had an ignition mechanism in their car to carry out the attack later that day.

    Assadi, who allegedly coordinated the operation from the Iranian embassy in Vienna, gave them the explosive.

    The charges and the allegations made by the NCRI have been repeatedly denied by Iran, which considers it a terrorist group. 

    This lawsuit signifies a historic event, as it is the first trial of an Iranian official for suspected terrorism in the European Union since Iran’s 1979 revolution, causing tension with Europe.

    In March, Assadi warned authorities that unidentified groups may carry out possible retaliation if he was found guilty, according to a police document seen by Reuters.

    Lauren Walker
    The Brussels Times