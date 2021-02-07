   
Austria open to producing Russian, Chinese vaccines if EU approves them
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 07 February, 2021
Latest News:
Austria open to producing Russian, Chinese vaccines if...
Relaxations not possible if figures remain at this...
AstraZeneca vaccine gives limited protection against South African...
Temperatures expected to drop to -15 degrees next...
Netherlands: rail traffic at a standstill, many flights...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 07 February 2021
    Austria open to producing Russian, Chinese vaccines if EU approves them
    Relaxations not possible if figures remain at this level, says Jambon
    AstraZeneca vaccine gives limited protection against South African strain
    Temperatures expected to drop to -15 degrees next week
    Netherlands: rail traffic at a standstill, many flights cancelled
    Denmark and Sweden require negative Covid-19 test from arrivals
    Be on the lookout for fake vaccines, warns Europe’s top cop
    Covid-19 cluster found at Brussels’ 101 police centre
    In Photos: Belgian PM plants forest in Brakel
    Drivers urged to drive cautiously due to slippery roads in Belgium
    Today is Grey Day, when all of Belgium’s green energy is used up
    UK will not introduce Covid-19 vaccination passports
    Police in critical functions will be vaccinated from mid-February
    N-VA council chooses the middle ground in vice-presidential election
    Von der Leyen admits mistakes in vaccine supply
    Covid-19: Main indicators broadly stable, but infection still growing
    Massive tax evasion by PostNL subcontractors uncovered
    Netherlands prepares for ‘snowstorm’ Darcy tonight
    Situation ‘too fragile’ to reopen hairdressers, says expert
    ‘Expected equal treatment’: amusement parks could appeal to Council of State
    View more
    Share article:

    Austria open to producing Russian, Chinese vaccines if EU approves them

    Sunday, 07 February 2021
    © Belga

    Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said that he was open to allowing Russia’s Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine or a vaccine developed by China to be produced in Austria, if they are certified for use in the EU.

    “If Russian and Chinese vaccine manufacturers obtained a green light from Europe and were produced there, Austria would most certainly try to make production capacity available in the appropriate national enterprises” for these vaccines, Kurz said in an interview with Welt am Sonntag.

    “Exactly as for manufacturers from other countries,” he added. “It is about getting the safest vaccine as quickly as possible, regardless of who manufactures it.”

    Kurz also said he could volunteer to receive the Russian vaccine, if it would be authorised in Europe. “Vaccines are all about their effectiveness, safety and availability, not geopolitical struggles,” he said.

    His remarks come at a time when relations between the European Union and Russia have been strained, especially after the presumed poisoning and imprisonment of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel also said she was open to allowing Sputnik V to be used in the EU.

    The vaccine has been mired in controversy, but prestigious medical journal The Lancet recently published positive scientific findings on its effectiveness.

    Merkel also opened the door for a vaccine from China, stressing that a country “like Serbia is vaccinating faster” than the rest of Europe “with the Chinese vaccine.”

    Thus far the EU has authorised three vaccines against Covid-19, developed by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca.

    The Brussels Times