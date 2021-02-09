   
SNCB keeps plans to close 44 ticket offices, despite criticism
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 09 February, 2021
Latest News:
SNCB keeps plans to close 44 ticket offices,...
EU should expect delays on yet-to-be-approved Russian vaccine...
Olympic athletes get special coronavirus guidelines...
‘UK vaccinates 1,000 per minute’: expert criticises Belgium’s...
Over 590,000 vaccines delivered to Belgian hospitals...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 09 February 2021
    SNCB keeps plans to close 44 ticket offices, despite criticism
    EU should expect delays on yet-to-be-approved Russian vaccine
    Olympic athletes get special coronavirus guidelines
    ‘UK vaccinates 1,000 per minute’: expert criticises Belgium’s vaccination speed
    Over 590,000 vaccines delivered to Belgian hospitals
    Belgian gritter goes viral after creative salt spreading
    Almost a third of the population in richer countries have gained weight during the pandemic
    Scarves and bandanas can no longer be used as face masks
    Belgium is due 443,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine in February
    Belgium in Brief: Covid Even Ruined Snow
    Belgian and Spanish youth join forces to tackle sexual harassment
    Increased risk of domestic violence during confinement, study finds
    Evidence coronavirus originated in Huanan market is inconclusive 
    Belgium should stick to 75 hospitalisations threshold before relaxing rules, expert warns
    Ice skating not allowed in Flanders because of coronavirus rules
    UK plans to introduce two mandatory Covid-19 tests for incoming travellers
    The 10 most romantic flowers and the meaning they carry
    Brussels to keep train stations open 24h for the homeless
    Despite coronavirus, students score higher on exams
    Yellow alert for slippery roads extended until Wednesday
    View more
    Share article:

    SNCB keeps plans to close 44 ticket offices, despite criticism

    Tuesday, 09 February 2021

    Belgian railway company SNCB has said it will not go back on its plan to close ticket offices in 44 of its stations, despite the criticism it received from Mobility Minister Georges Gilkinet.

    Following SNCB’s announcement on 1 February, the company was publicly rebuked by Gilkinet, who claimed he had not been informed, and asked SNCB to amend its decision.

    This led to a clash between Gilkinet and  SNCB CEO Sophie Dutordoir, who denied Gilkinet’s statements.

    Since then, the two parties have agreed on a compromise, which was presented on Tuesday to the Board of Directors of SNCB, announcing that the 44 counters will be gradually closed by the end of this year.

    Related News



    From 1 March, most of the offices will reduce opening hours to just two to three days, however the train company reiterated in its press statement that this only affects the closure of ticket offices, not the stations themselves.

    As part of this compromise, SNCB has agreed to ‘improve or reinforce’ a number of accompanying measures, including researching possible cooperations with ‘partners’ such as Bpost or local newsagents to sell tickets or subscriptions in the affected municipalities.

    The decision by SNCB to close ticket offices in 44 stations was a result of a decrease in the number of customers turning up at a ticket counter, in certain cases falling below the minimum threshold, which results in a transaction cost that is higher than the price of a ticket.

    Lauren Walker
    The Brussels Times