Europe’s oldest person turns 117 after surviving Covid-19
Wednesday, 10 February 2021
Credits: Belga
France’s oldest person, who is also understood to be the oldest person in Europe, has many reasons to celebrate.
Not only is Lucile Randon, who took the name of Sister Andre in 1944, turning 117 on 11 February, she also recently survived the new coronavirus (Covid-19), for which she was tested positive on 16 January, but didn’t develop any symptoms.
“I didn’t even realise I had it,” Randon, who is blind and uses a wheelchair, told a local media organisation.
When French broadcaster BFM asked her if she was scared of having Covid-19, Sister Andre responded: “No, I wasn’t scared, because I wasn’t scared to die.
After testing positive, she was isolated from other residents in her retirement home in Toulon, in southern France, but she has since fully recovered.