Coronavirus: Study points to successful vaccination campaign in Israel

A massive vaccination campaign against the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Israel appears to have been successful, according to a study quoted by the Jerusalem Post that shows that only 0.1% of persons receiving both doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine later fell ill.

The vaccine has been 93% effective, which corresponds to the results observed in laboratory tests by the pharmaceutical group, which aimed at 95% protection.

The study is the first assessment of the vaccine’s performance in Israel. It was carried out by Macchabi Healthcare Services, one of four major healthcare providers in Israel, which has vaccinated over one million of its inhabitants.

It showed that, out of 523,000 persons who had received the vaccine by 11 February, 544 were infected with the virus. Most of these only showed slight symptoms, while 15 had to be hospitalised, including four who were severely ill. No deaths were recorded among people receiving both doses of the vaccine.

The head of the Health Division of the MHS, Ms. Miri Mizrahi Reuveni, described the results as undeniable evidence that the vaccine was very effective.

Israel has been conducting an all-out vaccination campaign and close to 40% of its nine million inhebitants have already received a first dose of the vaccine, compared to a mere 4% of the adult population in Belgium.

COVID-related hospitalisations have gone down considerably, as have deaths linked to the virus among people above the age of 60 years.

The Brussels Times