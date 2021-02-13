Oxford University to launch vaccine trials on children...

Researchers at Oxford University are beginning a series of tests that should determine whether a vaccine against the Coronavirus, developed by the university and the AstraZeneca pharmaceutical company, can also work on children.

The vaccine will be administered on over 300 volunteers aged 6 to 17 years. The first tests will begin this month.

“While most children are relatively unaffected by coronavirus and are unlikely to become unwell with the infection, it is important to establish the safety and immune response to the vaccine in children and young people as some children may benefit from vaccination,” said Professor Andrew Pollard, chief investigator on the Oxford vaccine trial.

The adult population in the UK has been receiving the vaccine for several weeks now.

According to the Royal College of Paediatric Health, COVID-19 can cause death or severe illness among children, but such cases are rare. Studies show that deaths linked to the novel Coronavirus are much higher among the elderly than among young people.”

The Brussels Times