   
EU officials in Brussels will get own vaccination centres
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 17 February, 2021
Latest News:
Ghent researchers use weighing scale to test for...
Brussels Airport is first European one to have...
Reopening for Brussels adventure park uncertain after another...
Belgium in Brief: The Bumpy Vaccination Roadmap...
Body of missing Antwerp resident found in Liège...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 17 February 2021
    Ghent researchers use weighing scale to test for coronavirus
    Brussels Airport is first European one to have Boeing 737 MAX take off again
    Reopening for Brussels adventure park uncertain after another arson
    Belgium in Brief: The Bumpy Vaccination Roadmap
    Body of missing Antwerp resident found in Liège
    EU officials in Brussels will get own vaccination centres
    Holders of Neckermann vouchers warned: turn them into bookings now
    EU orders additional 200 million Pfizer / BioNTech vaccines
    Belgium needs ‘hotel quarantines’ following Brazilian variant, says Van Ranst
    Brussels develops protocols for reopening tourism sector
    Open letter to the EU calls for a review of economic governance post-COVID 19
    Police can soon check a car is insured with a simple scan
    UK will deal with EU states one by one on free movement of artists
    Ten-year-old girl dies in house fire in Limburg
    Belgium’s largest vaccination centre closes 24h after opening
    Belgium remains in first place on FIFA world ranking
    Five guards in hospital after attack by inmate at Merksplas prison
    676,405 coronavirus vaccines delivered to Belgium
    Brussels athlete wins at Australian Open
    Possible Dutch curfew suspension won’t change things for Belgium
    View more
    Share article:

    EU officials in Brussels will get own vaccination centres

    Wednesday, 17 February 2021
    Credit: Belga

    People working for international institutions based in Brussels, such as the European Commission and NATO, will be vaccinated against the coronavirus in separate vaccination centres, that will not be used for the rest of the population.

    NATO and the European Commission and Parliament will vaccinate their own staff, around 31,000 people in total.

    These figures only represent the staff members, not their families.

    This decision has been made in agreement with the regional authorities, Inge Neven, head of the Brussels health inspectorate, highlighted.

    Related News



    The vaccination of EU officials is part of the region’s overall strategy, and will start at the same time as phase 1B, at the beginning of March, meaning they will not receive their jabs before other people in Brussels.

    The doses for staff members who are registered as residents in Belgium will be taken from the country’s quota.

    They will not receive their jabs in the Parlamentarium or the visitor’s centre, which at first was considered as a vaccination centre for the region.

    Instead, all three institutions will vaccinate their staff in special areas within their respective buildings, but these have not yet been set up, as they are still awaiting accreditations. 

    Lauren Walker
    The Brussels Times