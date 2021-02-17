EU officials in Brussels will get own vaccination centres

People working for international institutions based in Brussels, such as the European Commission and NATO, will be vaccinated against the coronavirus in separate vaccination centres, that will not be used for the rest of the population.

NATO and the European Commission and Parliament will vaccinate their own staff, around 31,000 people in total.

These figures only represent the staff members, not their families.

This decision has been made in agreement with the regional authorities, Inge Neven, head of the Brussels health inspectorate, highlighted.

The vaccination of EU officials is part of the region’s overall strategy, and will start at the same time as phase 1B, at the beginning of March, meaning they will not receive their jabs before other people in Brussels.

The doses for staff members who are registered as residents in Belgium will be taken from the country’s quota.

They will not receive their jabs in the Parlamentarium or the visitor’s centre, which at first was considered as a vaccination centre for the region.

Instead, all three institutions will vaccinate their staff in special areas within their respective buildings, but these have not yet been set up, as they are still awaiting accreditations.

