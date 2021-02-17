   
Small businesses won’t survive until Easter for relaxed measures, minister warns
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 17 February, 2021
Latest News:
Small businesses won’t survive until Easter for relaxed...
Flanders approves first relaxations for residential care centres...
Belgium’s Princess Delphine attends first official royal event...
Russian activist plans to eat live bat in...
Brussels families have lower transport costs than Flanders,...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 17 February 2021
    Small businesses won’t survive until Easter for relaxed measures, minister warns
    Flanders approves first relaxations for residential care centres
    Belgium’s Princess Delphine attends first official royal event since recognition
    Russian activist plans to eat live bat in front of the European Parliament
    Brussels families have lower transport costs than Flanders, Wallonia
    Prince Philip (99) hospitalised as a ‘precautionary measure’
    EU car industry suffers worst January on record
    Belgium’s largest vaccination centre will reopen tomorrow
    Nearly 185,000 Belgians were caught breaking coronavirus rules
    Second home owners will legally challenge Belgium’s non-essential travel ban
    Vaccinating 70% of Belgium’s population is ‘not enough’, experts warn
    TV: Canvas beats Netflix to the punch with new season of Fargo
    American auto dealers dump more and more ‘damaged cars’ in Europe
    Wolf attacks sheep in Luxembourg province
    Ghent researchers use weighing scale to test for coronavirus
    Brussels Airport is first European one to have Boeing 737 MAX take off again
    Reopening for Brussels adventure park uncertain after another arson
    Belgium in Brief: The Bumpy Vaccination Roadmap
    Body of missing Antwerp resident found in Liège
    EU officials in Brussels will be vaccinated in separate centres
    View more
    Share article:

    Small businesses won’t survive until Easter for relaxed measures, minister warns

    Wednesday, 17 February 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Many small businesses on the brink of bankruptcy will not survive if Belgium doesn’t relax measures before Easter, according to Federal Minister for the Self-Employed and SMEs, David Clarinval.

    Belgium should be crystal clear about the timing of the relaxations for all the different sectors, Clarinval told De Standaard in an interview, putting pressure on the federal government in the wake of the next Consultative Committee, on Friday 26 February.

    “Think of all the self-employed people with businesses that continue to stay shut, while the figures are good. I’m not saying we should reopen everything right away, but we should be thinking about the hospitality industry and some of the sports activities,” he said.

    Related News

     

    Other politicians, including N-VA president and mayor of Antwerp, Bart De Wever, have previously called for a loosening of restrictions, and De Wever has even said he was never convinced of the closures of restaurants, arguing they have the capacity to work safely.

    Last week, the leader of Clarinval’s party (Francophone liberal MR party), Georges-Louis Bouchez, already pleaded for the reopening of Belgian restaurants by the start of spring, saying they are likely to open sooner than bars.

    However, several experts, including biostatistician Geert Molenberghs, have said that people in Belgium should remain patient for a little while longer, and that some measures may then be relaxed during the Easter holidays.

    Virologist and inter-federal Covid-19 spokesperson Steven Van Gucht is cautiously hopeful about the figures, but said it is too early to speak of relaxations, adding that Belgium has to reach the set threshold of 75 hospitalisations per day before they can be announced, which could take until mid-March.

    Lauren Walker
    The Brussels Times