Entire kindergarten will be tested in Antwerp after coronavirus outbreak

By testing the entire kindergarten, WIGO’s headmaster Dirk Beyers hopes to get a better understanding of the number of infections.
All parents have been made aware of the testing, which will be carried out by Antwerp University Hospital’s Mobile Testing team on all pupils, teachers, lunchtime supervisors and pre-school and after-school care supervisors.
The first cases were detected last week, forcing several classes to go into quarantine, however, the school has enforced a stricter response after infections with the British variant, also known as B.1.1.7., had been found.
Staff and students of the WIGO primary school will not have to be tested, as no infections were detected there.
The results should be available on Saturday, meaning the school could reopen again on Monday, but until then, all children and staff members will have to remain in quarantine.