   
Plane lands in Liège after losing bits of its engine in explosion
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 21 February, 2021
Latest News:
Plane lands in Liège after losing bits of...
Antwerp police drew up dozens of coronavirus fines...
Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine is 95.8% effective, Israeli study...
NASA’s Ingenuity mini-helicopter sends its first report from...
400 horeca employers must ask staff to repay...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 21 February 2021
    Plane lands in Liège after losing bits of its engine in explosion
    Antwerp police drew up dozens of coronavirus fines on Saturday
    Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine is 95.8% effective, Israeli study finds
    NASA’s Ingenuity mini-helicopter sends its first report from Mars
    400 horeca employers must ask staff to repay premium paid by mistake
    UN Security Council hosts climate summit on Tuesday
    Sunday morning less busy than Saturday for SNCB
    Vlaams Belang president defends MP’s trip to Paris protest
    Give victims of crime a free lawyer, says Flemish minister
    Over 120,000 coronavirus deaths in the UK
    Spring Sunday: Avoid centre of Ostend, mayor begs visitors
    Non-essential travel: Right-wing MP joins demo in Paris
    Covid-19: More than 250,000 now fully vaccinated
    Commission staff in Brussels will be vaccinated in separate centers but without priority
    Over 200 million coronavirus vaccines administered worldwide
    95-year-old former concentration camp guard extradited from United States to Germany
    British coronavirus variant has a longer contagious period
    Ostend police, mayor urge would-be visitors to stay away
    Coronavirus: About 30% of companies fail to comply with teleworking guidelines
    Vaccine strategy may miss the most vulnerable, warn poverty campaigners
    View more
    Share article:

    Plane lands in Liège after losing bits of its engine in explosion

    Sunday, 21 February 2021
    Credit: Belga

    A plane was forced to land in Belgium when one of its engines exploded shortly after taking off from Maastricht in the Netherlands on Saturday afternoon, according to the Veiligheidsregio, the safety region responsible for the area.

    Bits of metal from the plane fell around the Dutch village of Meersen, damaging several vehicles, but the aircraft was able to land in Liège, after being diverted to the Belgian town for safety reasons, a spokesman for the Veiligheidsregio reported.

    Safety regions are public bodies in the Netherlands tasked with facilitating regional cooperation in dealing with crises, disasters and the like.

    A fire service spokesperson said an elderly woman was slightly injured when debris fell on her.

    The four-engine aircraft, a Boeing 747-400 cargo plane, had been bound for New York. There was no risk of it crashing after the destruction of one of its engines since planes of this type can fly on a single engine, a spokeswoman for the Dutch airport said.

    The cause of the mishap was not immediately known.

    Belgium’s air traffic control agency, Skeyes, guided the plane, which belonged to the British airline company Longtail Aviation, into Liege Airport, where it landed at about 5:11 PM Belgian time, according to the Flightradar site.

    The Brussels Times