   
Belgian Jihadist and children missing from Syrian Al-Hol prison camp
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 02 March, 2021
Latest News:
Belgian Jihadist and children missing from Syrian Al-Hol...
Ghent will be the first to produce Volvo’s...
Wallonia expands vaccination target groups to speed up...
Separate bike lanes called for in Brussels’ higher...
Brussels starts fight against cyber violence...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 02 March 2021
    Belgian Jihadist and children missing from Syrian Al-Hol prison camp
    Ghent will be the first to produce Volvo’s newest electric car
    Wallonia expands vaccination target groups to speed up rollout
    Separate bike lanes called for in Brussels’ higher speed zones
    Brussels starts fight against cyber violence
    Ghent tries chalk circles in park to help with social distancing
    Nearly 1 in 10 EU alerts for dangerous products linked to coronavirus
    Tech fault leaves vaccination centres struggling to book second doses
    German chancellor wants to ease measures for social contacts from 8 March
    Ryanair withdraws threat to lay off 176 Belgian employees
    Under 3.5% of Belgium has been vaccinated so far
    This is just a wave, not third wave, says Belgian Covid expert
    Obesity treatments must be considered urgent, says Clinique Saint Jean
    ‘We already have tests’: Wilmès opposes mandatory vaccine passports to travel
    Euro zone’s average inflation rate remained stable in February
    Belgium in Brief: Belgium Tries to Backtrack On Border Closures
    Belgium can administer 70,000 Pfizer doses per week in March
    ‘One fine and we’ll shut down Brussels’; Uber drivers rally against smartphone ban
    Belgium considers alternatives to non-essential travel ban
    Half of new coronavirus infections found in teenagers and their parents
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgian Jihadist and children missing from Syrian Al-Hol prison camp

    Tuesday, 02 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Jihadist Nora Verhoeven and several other Belgian women and children have reportedly gone missing from the Syrian Al-Hol prison camp, according to a psychologist involved in the possible repatriation of the group.

    Two doctors and two psychologists had planned to travel to the camp from Belgium, however the trip was cancelled as chaos took over after the Kurd’s lost control of Al-Hol, which resulted in uncertainty regarding the location of the Belgian women and children.

    “In the past few months, three Belgian women with four children have already escaped. We don’t know whether they are on their way to Europe via people smugglers or whether they have joined IS,” VUB psychologist Gerrit Loots, who was in charge of the team, told De Morgen.

    The main aim of the trip was to take DNA samples from Verhoeven and her suspected children, to prove the children are Belgian, a step which is necessary to repatriate them to the country.

    However, Loots was informed by an intermediary that the Kurds are unsure about Verhoeven’s whereabouts, and it is unclear whether the five other Belgian women and 12 children are still in the camp.

    Related News

     

    “The situation is completely out of control. IS now controls Al-Hol and has already set up a system with its own courts. This year, dozens of people have already been killed in the camp,” Loots said.

    “This raises a lot of questions,” said her lawyer, Nicolas Cohen, who told De Morgen he cannot say much about the situation.

    Verhoeven was convicted at the Sharia4Belgium trial in 2015, together with her husband Koundi Annas, a jihadist from Grimbergen, whose whereabouts were also unknown, but has been reported dead by De Morgen.

    The Kurdish authorities had granted permission for the trip, after the Brussels Court of Appeal ruled that the Belgian state had to ask for access.

    The group had also planned to visit the Roj camp, where Loots believes another nine Belgian women and ten children are staying.

    Radicalisation is growing in both camps, and Loots has called for the women and children to be repatriated, saying they are being lost to IS.

    Lauren Walker
    The Brussels Times