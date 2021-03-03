   
EU will extend rule bending to support economies hit by coronavirus crisis
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 03 March, 2021
Latest News:
EU will extend rule bending to support economies...
EU quarter residents want the EC to help...
32,000 extra people will be vaccinated next week,...
Belgium to consider making video recordings mandatory for...
Green tea extract can influence facial development in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 03 March 2021
    EU will extend rule bending to support economies hit by coronavirus crisis
    EU quarter residents want the EC to help improve neighbourhood 
    32,000 extra people will be vaccinated next week, minister confirms
    Belgium to consider making video recordings mandatory for painful court testimony
    Green tea extract can influence facial development in Down’s children
    SNCB offer of rental umbrellas sees collectors swarm and customers complain
    People with reduced mobility can request exemption from Brussels Low Emission Zone
    Animal welfare organisation calls for an EU ban on wild animals in circuses
    Belgium urged to get rid of ‘complicated’ vaccination strategy
    Cyclist who knocked over five-year-old given suspended sentence
    Brussels recycling park employees plan to strike
    Belgium in Brief: Travel, Relax, Don’t Stress
    Euthanasia: Pandemic had little effect on case numbers
    20 kilos of cannabis and €300,000 found in Brussels-South
    Flanders spent €3.3 billion on coronavirus crisis in 2020
    Police believe explosion ‘deliberately targeted’ Dutch coronavirus test centre
    New relaxations could be approved on Friday, confirms Jambon
    Belgian union wants a Brussels taxi app to solve Uber issue
    Uber Eats and Deliveroo not guilty of ‘unfair practices’
    Explosion near Dutch Covid-19 screening centre
    View more
    Share article:

    EU will extend rule bending to support economies hit by coronavirus crisis

    Wednesday, 03 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    The European Commission has indicated it will be extending the loosening of EU budget rules to support economies hit by the coronavirus crisis, allowing member states to take the necessary economic measures without having to adhere to strict budgetary limitations, until 2022.

    It had relaxed the rules of its Stability Pact, which has helped keep member states’ budgets under control since the late 1990s, at the start of the pandemic in March last year, and has now extended the waiver for the first time.

    “Current provisional indications suggest extending the derogation from EU budget rules into 2022, to avoid premature withdrawal of public support this year and next,” the European Commission said on Wednesday.

    Related News

     

    This relaxing of rules allowed the Commission and the Council to make changes to the budgetary requirements that would normally apply to member states under the Stability and Growth Pact, to tackle the economic consequences of the pandemic.

    This meant that, for the first time since it was implemented, member states could breach the public deficit, normally capped at 3% of a member state’s GDP, and public debt was no longer limited to a maximum of 60% of a country’s GDP.

    The clause allowing for relaxations of these budgetary rules was first introduced in 2011, drawing from the lessons of the economic and financial crisis in 2008, which highlighted the need for the EU to deviate from rules in a crisis situation caused by a severe economic downturn.

    In normal circumstances, member states who are in breach of these rules would face sanctions.

    The Commission aims for the continent to return to a level of economic stability similar to that at the end of 2019 before the pandemic struck in the member states, and said this will be the main criteria for the general opt-out, deactivation, or maintenance of the waiver.

    Lauren Walker
    The Brussels Times