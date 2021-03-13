   
AstraZeneca defends vaccine’s safety
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 13 March, 2021
Latest News:
AstraZeneca defends vaccine’s safety...
Vaccines: More delivery delays from AstraZeneca...
Coronavirus: Almost 30% of vaccines delivered to Belgium...
Vaccines: Women suffer more side effects than men...
Sky ECC: Justice Minister expects more links with...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 13 March 2021
    AstraZeneca defends vaccine’s safety
    Vaccines: More delivery delays from AstraZeneca
    Coronavirus: Almost 30% of vaccines delivered to Belgium have not been administered
    Vaccines: Women suffer more side effects than men
    Sky ECC: Justice Minister expects more links with organised crime
    ICU specialist: ‘Every patient who dies now is a victim of a policy failure’
    Man seriously injured in Antwerp explosion
    STIB fires 11 staff for bypassing clock in system
    Questions arise over ‘homophobic’ killing by teens
    Weather warning in place as 95 km/h winds start the weekend
    More than 200K offences against corona regulations in one year
    Antwerp introduces jewel certificate to combat fakes and money-laundering
    Covid-19: More new cases, but hospital figures stabilise
    How meeting in ‘outdoor bubbles’ of 10 works now
    Disneyland Paris will not reopen on 2 April
    No masks or social distance: Flanders plans ‘test concert’ for 1,000 people
    Agreement found: Flanders will be subdivided into 17 districts
    Shortage of Dutch-speaking doctors in Brussels raises concerns
    Victims of Brussels attacks have received €50 million from insurance companies
    Brussels releases €111 million in aid for sectors worst hit by the crisis
    View more
    Share article:

    AstraZeneca defends vaccine’s safety

    Saturday, 13 March 2021
    © Belga

    AstraZeneca said in a statement on Friday that it had no evidence that its vaccine against the novel Coronavirus had led to an aggravated risk of blood clots.

    The statement by the British pharmaceutical group came in reaction to a move by various countries to suspend the use of its vaccine as a precautionary measure.

    “An analysis of our safety data of more than 10 million records has shown no evidence of an increased risk of pulmonary embolism or deep vein thrombosis in any defined age group, gender, batch or in any particular country,” AstraZeneca said.

    “In fact, the observed number of these types of events are significantly lower in those vaccinated than what would be expected among the general population,” it added.

    Denmark, Iceland and Norway announced on Thursday that they were suspending the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine as a precaution. Bulgaria followed suit on Friday, while Thailand has delayed its campaign.

    On Friday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said it had no reason not to use the vaccine. A WHO spokeswoman said the Organisation’s experts were studying the information on blood clotting but stressed that so far no link had been found.

    She recalled that, as at 9 March, over 268 million doses of anti-COVID vaccines had been administered worldwide since the start of the pandemic – based on figures obtained by the WHO from the authorities in each country – and that no deaths had been linked to the vaccines thus far.

    The AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines are the only ones certified by the WHO.

    The European Medicines Agency’s safety committee said on Thursday evening that “the vaccine’s benefits continue to outweigh its risks and the vaccine can continue to be administered” while an investigation into cases of thromboembolism was being conducted.

    Earlier in the day, Denmark’s national health agency, the first to announce a suspension of the use of the vaccine, said it was doing so as a precaution following severe cases of clotting in vaccinated persons even though no link had been established between the clots and the vaccine.

    Early this week, Austria stopped administering a batch of vaccines following the death of a 49-year-old nurse from severe coagulation disorders a few days after being vaccinated.

    The Brussels Times