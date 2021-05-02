   
Evening clashes mar otherwise calm Labour Day in Berlin
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 02 May, 2021
Latest News:
Evening clashes mar otherwise calm Labour Day in...
‘No sympathy for people who abuse coronavirus crisis...
College of Europe rector defends partying students...
The Commission announces new strategy on voluntary return...
UK on verge of beer shortage as brewers...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 02 May 2021
    Evening clashes mar otherwise calm Labour Day in Berlin
    ‘No sympathy for people who abuse coronavirus crisis to kick up fuss,’ says Verlinden
    College of Europe rector defends partying students
    The Commission announces new strategy on voluntary return of migrants but without common EU list of safe countries
    UK on verge of beer shortage as brewers struggle to keep up with demand
    Two coronavirus patients dead following power cut at hospital
    Ship quarantined in Antwerp after Indian sailors test positive for coronavirus
    Four astronauts landed safely on Earth after six months on ISS
    Aftermath ‘La Boum 2’: 132 arrests, 12 people taken to hospital
    Oxfam: Covid-19 cost women more than €650 billion in lost income
    UN ‘concerned’ about Belgium’s police violence and racial profiling
    Middelkerke: Dedecker pulls off his terrace rebellion
    Covid-19: New hospital admissions down to under 200 a day
    ‘La Boum 2’: How did we get here?
    ‘La Boum 2’: Police evacuate Bois de la Cambre and deploy water cannon
    Medical assistants to strike indefinitely from 20 May
    Protesters defy ban on far-right demonstrations in Liège
    Crowd of people gathered at Brussels Central Station for a flashmob
    France investigates new possible side-effect of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine
    Labour Day protests in Brussels: ‘Weakest members of society most affected by pandemic’
    View more
    Share article:

    Evening clashes mar otherwise calm Labour Day in Berlin

    Sunday, 02 May 2021

    Credit: Belga

    Clashes broke out on Saturday evening in Berlin on the margins of a Labour Day rally that police broke up after stones and bottles were thrown at them, according to local law enforcers.

    The clashes between members of “Black Bloc”, a violent extreme-left group, and the police, started in the early evening, mainly when security forces evacuated some of the activists from the rally, according to a reporter from French news agency AFP.

    The Berlin police then announced in a tweet that they would use a water cannon to put out fires on wood pallets and other objects in the street and “prevent them from spreading to surrounding vehicles.”

     

    Police also used teargas to disperse the group and made many arrests, according to local media, which reported, however, that calm was returning to the area just before 10:00 PM local time.

    The demonstrators, whose watchword was “Revolutionary 1st of May,” had begun assembling in the late afternoon in the Neukölln neighbourhood with the idea of marching to neighbouring Kreuzberg, in response to a call by leftist and extreme-left groups.

    By late afternoon, there were some 5,000 demonstrators, according to the police. Organisers put the number at 20,000.

    Some 5,600 police officers were deployed for fear of possible unrest.

    The procession was delayed as police enforced the wearing of face masks and social distancing by the participants.

    Earlier on Saturday, a bicycle demonstration and an anti-mask rally by about 350 persons were held without incident. In fact, the head of the Internal Affairs division of the City State of Berlin, Andreas Geisel, said in the afternoon that the day had been “essentially peaceful so far.”

    Over 20 rallies had been announced for Labour Day in the German capital, focussing on issues ranging from rent increases to migration policy and opposition to restrictions linked to the coronavirus pandemic.

    The Brussels Times