   
Netherlands relaxes coronavirus measures, opens nightclubs
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 26 June, 2021
Latest News:
Netherlands relaxes coronavirus measures, opens nightclubs...
Germany bans almost all arrivals from Portugal and...
Without new investment, night trains face a limited...
Belgium’s entry ban for travellers from 24 countries...
Weather: wet Saturday, mostly dry Sunday...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 26 June 2021
    Netherlands relaxes coronavirus measures, opens nightclubs
    Germany bans almost all arrivals from Portugal and Russia
    Without new investment, night trains face a limited lifespan
    Belgium’s entry ban for travellers from 24 countries comes into force today
    Weather: wet Saturday, mostly dry Sunday
    Brussels residents can get vaccinated without appointment this weekend
    One in six Covid patients in ICU also had fungal infection, and half died
    Step 2 of Belgium’s summer plan: what changes this weekend?
    1,000 process in honour of fugitive soldier Conings
    Covid-19: Daily average of deaths now down to five
    Belgium (mostly) opens to travellers from red non-EU countries from July
    The Midi Fair will open again on 17 July
    Belgium’s UCB set for huge break with psoriasis medication
    New Brussels restaurant offers dinner in the dark 
    Brussels approving ban on combustion engines ‘could save hundreds of lives’
    PFOS: Committee of enquiry begins its work, but what is that work?
    Belgium in Brief: Let’s Have A Coffee?
    De Efteling adjusts controversial ‘racist’ attraction
    Nine in ten women in Belgium suffer from their period, large-scale study finds
    Summer time, and the going is anything but easy
    View more
    Share article:

    Netherlands relaxes coronavirus measures, opens nightclubs

    Saturday, 26 June 2021

    Credit: Unsplash/Antonio Molinari

    Health regulations imposed as a result of the coronavirus crisis are being relaxed in the Netherlands, starting from today/Saturday.

    These include the wearing of face masks, which is now no longer compulsory in places where social distancing can be respected. However, they still need to be worn in public transport, taxis, stations, airports and higher education establishments, according to the Dutch government.

    Public places are now authorised to reopen, as the government announced last week, meaning nightclubs can again welcome patrons, if they have been vaccinated or have tested negative.

    Hospitality industry establishments can also opt to restrict entry to persons with certificates showing that they have been vaccinated or have tested negative, if they wish to be exempted from the requirement to maintain a distance of 1.5 metres between customers.

    Additionally, there is no longer any limitation on the size of groups, whether indoors or outdoors. Amateur sporting events are once again authorised, and employees able to work from home only have to do so for half the week.

    The relaxations took effect at midnight but had already been authorised from 10:00 PM on Friday night. They result from an ease in the transmission of the virus, according to the government, which attributed this to weather conditions as well as progress made in the country’s vaccination campaign.

    Close to 15 million doses of a vaccine against Covid-19 have been administered in the Netherlands, which has roughly 17 million inhabitants.

    The Brussels Times