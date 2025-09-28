NATO promises Baltic vigilance after drone incidents

A flag with the logo of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) at the Nato headquarters in Brussels on February 15, 2024. Credit: Belga / AFP

NATO has announced it will increase its “vigilance” and deploy additional resources in the Baltic region following recent drone incidents over Denmark.

The Western military alliance stated that its leaders are in constant consultation with their Danish counterparts.

“We will further strengthen our vigilance with new resources,” said Martin O’Donnell, spokesperson for NATO’s European military headquarters, in a press statement.

The additional measures will include intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance resources, and “at least one air defence frigate,” according to the alliance.

In the early hours of Saturday, drones were once again spotted in Danish airspace, this time over the country’s largest air force base. Last Thursday, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen referred to these incidents as hybrid attacks targeting Denmark. She labelled Russia “a threat to Europe’s security.”

Moscow strongly denied any involvement in the Danish drone incidents on the same day.

