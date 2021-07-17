England plans biggest ever flu vaccination campaign...

England plans to conduct its biggest ever influenza vaccination campaign this winter, aiming to provide over 35 million persons with free vaccines against the virus.

The campaign is aimed at preventing a possible return of the influenza virus in winter, when the UK will come under threat from both the flu and the novel Coronavirus, the BBC reported.

The vaccine will be available free of charge to:

Children aged two and three on 31 August 2021, primary school students and all secondary school pupils aged 11 to 16,

Those in high-risk groups,

Pregnant women,

Those 50 years and over,

Unpaid carers,

Close contacts of people with weak immune systems,

Front-line health workers,

Adult social care staff.

“Flu can be a serious illness and we want to build a wall of protection by immunising a record number of people,” Health Secretary Sajid Javid said.

“With the nation getting closer to normal life, we must learn to live with Covid-19 alongside other viruses and we’re offering the free flu jab to millions more people to help keep them safe this winter,” he added.

The Brussels Times