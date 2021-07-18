   
Coronavirus: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to self-isolate
Sunday, 18 July, 2021
    Coronavirus: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to self-isolate

    Sunday, 18 July 2021

    U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will self-isolate after being exposed to the novel Coronavirus at a meeting with his Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who announced on Saturday that he had tested positive for the virus.

    Initially, the office of the Prime Minister announced on Sunday that he would only isolate himself when not working since he was taking part in a pilot programme entailing daily screenings, alongside the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, who had also been at the meeting with the Health Secretary, which occurred on Friday.

    According to the spokesman, the two officials would only take care of essential government business.

    However, following a public backlash, the office announced shortly after that the Prime Minister was withdrawing from the programme and would remain in isolation, according to British media.

    Sunak announced earlier on Twitter that he was pulling out of the pilot and would self-isolate.

    The United Kingdom is one of the countries worst affected by COVID-19 in Europe, with over 128,600 fatalities and a weeks-long upsurge in infections, which topped 54,000 cases on Saturday.

    Despite these figures, Johnson announced the lifting of almost all remaining restrictions in England from Monday, including mandatory facemasks and social distancing, preferring to leave everything to people’s individual responsibility.

