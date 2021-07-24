   
Cyclist Wout van Aert wins first Belgian Olympic medal in Tokyo
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 24 July, 2021
Latest News:
Just over one week after deadly floods, Liège...
Cyclist Wout van Aert wins first Belgian Olympic...
Brussels region approves higher limit for 5G radiation...
Long queues forming on the roads leading to...
Rainy weekend with chance of storms expected in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 24 July 2021
    Just over one week after deadly floods, Liège braces for more rainstorms
    Cyclist Wout van Aert wins first Belgian Olympic medal in Tokyo
    Brussels region approves higher limit for 5G radiation
    Long queues forming on the roads leading to European holiday destinations
    Rainy weekend with chance of storms expected in Belgium
    Delta strain of coronavirus now dominant in most of Europe, WHO and ECDC say
    Government hasn’t drawn economic and social lessons from coronavirus crisis, PS leader says
    ‘Smells like rotten fish and dead bodies’: Giant arum in bloom in Belgium
    Pukkelpop: Minister will investigate €1.8 million subsidy
    Citizens’ collective in flood-torn town to file charges against government for unintentional killing
    Why does the EU Olympic flag proposal matter?
    Migration Minister defends quick processing of undocumented migrant files ‘to avoid hunger strike’
    Spa declared World Heritage Site, another location in Belgium expected to be added
    Bpost must keep unprofitable post offices open until 2026
    Almost one in 20 returning travellers in Brussels tests positive for coronavirus
    Warning of more heavy rain today in most regions
    Covid-19: New cases and hospital admissions keep increasing
    Belgium’s promised ‘empire of freedom’ will be in autumn, says Vandenbroucke
    Flood warnings: Why was no action taken earlier?
    1 in 4 bicycle accidents in Ghent caused by tram rails
    View more
    Share article:

    Cyclist Wout van Aert wins first Belgian Olympic medal in Tokyo

    Saturday, 24 July 2021

    Wout van Aert at the Olympics. Credit: Belga

    Cyclist Wout van Aert won silver at the Olympic road race in Japan on Saturday, giving Belgium its first medal in Tokyo.

    The winner of the 234-km race between Musashinonomori Park and Fuji International Speedway Ecuador’s Richard Carapaz, who remained alone at the head of the pack after mounting his attack about six kilometres from the finish.

    Five years ago, during the last Games, it was also a cyclist – Greg Van Avermaet – who won Belgium its first Olympic medal of the competition after he won gold at the beach of Copacabana.

    “It’s a special feeling. I am happy with that silver medal. If you look at the course, I could not do much else. I could have just as well been fifth and then it is nice to go home with a medal,” van Aert said. 

    Van Aert’s medal is Belgium’s 149th in the history of the Olympics and its 54th silver.

    The Belgian cyclist, who is aged 26 and was one of the top favourites during this year’s Olympics, said he had the feeling he was being targeted by the other riders following the ride.

    “But that didn’t frustrate me, I could predict it beforehand. I knew that if I got over that climb (Mikuni Pass), it wouldn’t be easy. It was a barrage of attacks,” he said.

    Van Aert also finished second at last year’s World Championships twice, but he was not as happy with those victories.

    “Now, it’s a completely different feeling,” he said. “This is something unique. It’s definitely a different feeling.”

    Bronze went to Slovenia’s Tadej Pogacar, two weeks after his win at the Tour de France.

    Van Avermaet, the 2016 Rio Olympics champion, pulled out of the race 53km from the finish on Saturday.

    The Brussels Times