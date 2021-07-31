   
Belgian state security issues spy-risk warning against Chinese smartphones
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 31 July, 2021
Latest News:
Belgian state security issues spy-risk warning against Chinese...
Dutch police uncover largest crystal meth factory ever...
Here’s what’s new in Belgium from Sunday 1...
A Discriminatory Summer?...
Red Cross makes urgent appeal for blood donations...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 31 July 2021
    Belgian state security issues spy-risk warning against Chinese smartphones
    Dutch police uncover largest crystal meth factory ever
    Here’s what’s new in Belgium from Sunday 1 August
    A Discriminatory Summer?
    Red Cross makes urgent appeal for blood donations
    Record fine for Amazon for data protection breaches
    Hospital admissions rise among unvaccinated, almost 100 in ICU
    Israel starts campaign for third booster dose to elderly
    Making vaccination mandatory should not be taboo, says Beke
    ‘Negative test is no guarantee’: Van Gucht explains why Belgium is playing it safe
    Photo exhibition on human trafficking opens in Brussels this weekend
    Large part of flood-ridden Pepinster’s city centre to be demolished
    Electrabel demands permit review for gas power station
    Half of France turns red, Italy almost fully orange on European travel map
    Uccle to install three bridges for safer squirrel crossings
    In Photos: Crown Princess Elisabeth passes military training ‘with flying colours’
    Diesel hits highest prices since 2018
    Belgium’s anti-racism law turns 40
    Belgium in Brief: A Long Way From Horses
    Batch of vaccines lost due to power outage in Ghent vaccination centre
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgian state security issues spy-risk warning against Chinese smartphones

    Saturday, 31 July 2021

    © PxHere

    Belgium’s intelligence services have issued a spy-risk warning against three Chinese smartphone brands, L’Echo and De Tijd newspapers reported on Saturday.

    Smartphones produced by Xiaomi, Oppo and OnePlus are very popular among Belgian consumers, but according to State Security Spokesperson Ingrid Van Daele, the intelligence services wish to draw consumers’ attention to the potential threat of espionage when they are used, even if no concrete cases have been identified.

    “We therefore advise them to be vigilant,” Ms. Van Daele said.

    L’Echo and De Tijd also quote Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne (Open VLD) as saying in response to a query from Nieuw-Vlaamse Alliantie (N-VA) parliamentarian Michael Freilich that there is a “systematic and deep interaction between these companies and the Chinese State.”

    According to Ms. Van Daele, “in addition to the confusion between these companies and the Chinese authorities, other countries (namely the Netherlands and the United States) have already expressed concerns about Chinese telecoms companies and the risks in terms of private life and national security.”

    The interdependence between these companies and their government’s intelligence and security services is included in national law, according to Mrs. Van Daele. “For example, the Chinese law on national intelligence obliges all Chinese companies to collaborate with the intelligence services,” she explained.

    There was no immediate reaction from OnePlus and Xiaomi.

    Oppo’s Belgian spokesman Dries Cludts said the firm was active in over 40 countries the world over and maintained positive relations with governments and decision-makers in the countries where it is present. “We work in compliance with all local laws and regulations,” he said.

    The Brussels Times